Botswana: Overwhelmed Patient Management System Delays Covid-19 Results

Gaborone — Surging COVID-19 cases in Botswana has led to delays in getting results within the stipulated time frame, Dr Kereng Masupu has revealed.

Dr Masupu, who is COVID-19 task team coordinator, said in an interview that initially, results were expected to be released under 72 hours after testing but prevailing circumstances had made the goal unattainable.

The Integrated Patient Management System, a registration module which captures complete and relevant patient information, had recently been overwhelmed and congested due to the unprecedented increase of recorded data of emerging cases resulting in the experienced delays, he said.

Dr Masupu however urged the public to remain calm while efforts were being made to resolve the issue.

He further called on the public to continue being cautious by taking heed of important messages relating to measures undertaken to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Source : BOPA