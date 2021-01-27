Kenya: Suspect in Lawyer Koki Murder Detained Longer, to Undergo Mental Test

Euloge Christian Kadima, the suspect in the murder of Ms Elizabeth Koki Musyoki two weeks ago, has been detained for two more weeks by a Machakos court and ordered to undergo a mental test.

He is accused of killing his lawyer girlfriend in her bedroom inside her Syokimau, Machakos County house, where, according to the police, the two lived together for a year.

The court on Monday ordered the suspect be taken to Machakos Hospital for a mental checkup and be remanded in Machakos Prison until February 3 when the case will be mentioned.

The slain lawyer was laid to rest on Friday at her parents' farm in in Miti Mingi, Nakuru County.

Her parents eulogised the 33-year-old mother of two as a hardworking woman who had a bright future, an over achiever and a successful woman.

"Our daughter, when you came to our life, it was a joyful moment. Your determination in life and high achiever attitude made us proud," read the tribute by her parents David Nzuki and Margaret Kamene.

Speaking during her burial, her estranged husband Edwin Githinji, praised her as a great mother passionate about her work.

"You remained my friend and companion in all circumstances. You took care of our two sons and for that, we choose not to cry but celebrate you and thank God for blessing us with you," said Githinji.

Kadima, who was arrested by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives a day after Koki's death, is said to be also wanted in South Africa over accusations of battery.

The man, who holds a Nigerian passport, had been on the run after the lifeless body of Ms Koki was discovered by her domestic worker.

Detectives tracked the suspect down to a city lodge where he was hiding.

Ms Koki's was the founder of Koki & Associates, a human resource law consultancy firm.