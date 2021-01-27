Kenya's 'Spy Queen' Jane Mugo Responds to 'Haters' After Viral BBC Documentary

26 January 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Thomas Matiko

Kenyan private investigator Jane Mugo nicknamed 'Jane Bond' has responded to online trolls following a BBC Africa documentary dubbed 'Spy Queen' that showcased her life and career.

'Spy Queen' caused laughter and anger in equal measure as Kenyans on social media blasted BBC Africa for what they felt was being taken for a ride by airing the piece filled with theatrics.

After trending on social media since Monday when the story aired on Youtube, Ms Mugo came out guns blazing saying online "haters" are jealous of the fame she has gained due to her work.

"Idlers, haters who have never appeared on local radio station or their village limelight, they cannot show us what they have done in their village, struggling to put food on the table yet jealous souls," she said during on an interview with Masawe Jappani on Radio Jambo.

The poised private investigator went on to point out that she ought to be celebrated by all for what she says is having excelled in a male-dominated field.

"Nobody is speaking about my training or my range. I pray you stay longer to witness my blessing. While the world is congratulating me for winning in a male dominated job, I was some cheap desperate bloggers vomiting hatred looking for cheap publicity," she added.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Museveni Facing Struggle to Win Back the West in Latest Victory
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sierra Leone, Guinea Border Town Dispute Resurfaces

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.