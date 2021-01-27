Kenya: Kiambu Murders - Court Told Prime Suspect Warunge Unfit for Trial

26 January 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Simon Ciuri

Lawrence Njoroge Warunge, 22, the prime suspect in the brutal killings of his four family members and a farmhand in Kiambu, is mentally unfit to stand trial, the medical assessment report done at Nairobi's Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital shows.

The report tabled Tuesday before Kiambu Chief Magistrate Patricia Gichohi by the prosecution team also shows that Warunge has a history of smoking marijuana and drinking spirits and has paranoid delusions.

"Lawrence is mentally unstable and is not fit to plead," the report reads.

The report further says that the suspect is suffering from an induced psychosis which is a severe mental disorder in which thought and emotions are so impaired that contact is lost with external reality.

On family history, the report says Warunge had a frosty relationship with his father, whom he killed alongside other family members.

Following the report, the court ordered that Warunge be taken back to Mathari Hospital where the medical exam test was done so that he can start his treatment.

His case will be mentioned in court on March 1, 2021.

More tests

This means justice for the victims may take longer until subsequent tests prove that the suspect is mentally fit to take plea for murder charges.

Warunge an IT student at Mount Kenya University, is accused of killing his father, Nicholas Njoroge Warunge, his mother Ann Wanjiku, their adopted nephew Maxwell Njenga, his brother Christian Njenga Njoroge and farmhand James Kinyanjui Wambaa.

In another new development, it was a reprieve for Ms Sarah Muthoni -- Warunge's girlfriend and his co-accused -- after the court acquitted her. She will now be a State witness.

Ms Muthoni had been detained at Muthaiga Police Station since she was arrested in connection with the macabre murders.

State witness

Her release came after an application by the prosecution, which sought to turn her into a State witness, was adopted by the court in order to unravel the mystery murders, with detectives privy to the investigations saying there is a probability that there were more people who aided the prime suspect and that he may be trying to cover up for them by saying he did it alone.

The four family members were buried in a mass grave at their ancestral land in Kiambu, almost two weeks ago, in an emotional send-off.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Museveni Facing Struggle to Win Back the West in Latest Victory
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sierra Leone, Guinea Border Town Dispute Resurfaces

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.