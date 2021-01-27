Liberia: U.S. Ambassador Michael A. Mccarthy Letters of Credence to Pres. Weah Are Valid, Embassy Clarifies Amid Speculations

Monrovia — Amid speculations regarding the presentation of letters of credence of the new U.S. Ambassador to Liberia, Michael A. McCarthy, the United States Embassy in Monrovia has clarified that Mr. McCharthy's letters of credence are valid.

Responding to a FrontPageAfrica inquiry, the Embassy's Public Affairs Officer, Michael Ardaiolo said, "Ambassador McCarthy's letters of credence is valid. He is a career official of the U.S. Department of State. His appointment as U.S. Ambassador to Liberia, confirmed unanimously by the U.S. Senate after the election, is not affected by the change in U.S. administration."

Mr. McCharthy was nominated by the then President Donald Trump in May last year.

At his confirmation hearing last August, he told the U.S. Senate that he would press the George Weah-led administration to change the damaging perception of corruption that has been dogging the government.

Mr. McCarthy to the U.S. Senate that he would devise a three-pronged approach toward making his case in getting his government's attention in addressing the issue of corruption in Liberia.

Said Mr. McCarthy: "It is a very important issue and I would approach that from a three-part approach: Number one, we have embedded US Personnel experts, administrative experts in various ministries throughout the government of Liberia who are teaching their counterparts how to properly managed public funds."