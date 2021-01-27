Liberia: National Elections Commission Board of Commissioners Uphold Bomi, Grand Gedeh Counties Senatorial Elections Results

27 January 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Henry Karmo

Monrovia — The Board of Commissioners of the National Elections Commission (NEC) have nullified complaints filed by J. Alex Tyler of the Coalition of Democratic Change (CDC) against the National Elections Commission and Edwin Melvin Snowe in the just-ended senatorial elections in Bomi County.

The Commission also nullified complaints filed against the NEC and Representative Zoe Emmanuel Pennue by Thomas Y. Nimely in Grand Gedeh County on the election results declaring Zoe Pennue as the winner of the senatorial election in the county.

In the Board's opinion, the complainants in both cases did not provide enough evidence that could warrant cancellation of the results. However, lawyers representing complaints Tyler and Nimely have taken appeal to the Supreme Court. Their requests were granted by the Board.

Bomi Complaint

Among the litany of complaints, the CDC and Tyler alleged that several tally sheets bearing Grand Gedeh County instead of Bomi were discovered in the county. The tally sheets marked Grand Gedeh with voting precinct CH Dewey District #1 Polling place 1 center code: 033071 and voting precinct Malema Town District #2 Polling place 1 center code 0304 had on them results inserted for nine candidates while there were only five candidates in Bomi County.

"How possible would senatorial candidates from Grand Gedeh County become part of senate record of the count for senatorial candidates for Bomi County which constitutes gross irregularities and fraud," the CDC averred in the complaint.

According to the ruling party whose candidate in the Bomi senatorial race was J. Alex Tyler, they also discovered that several Senate record of the count exceeded the total distribution of ballot papers per polling place.

The CDC cited a voting precinct Gbah Jeh-keh, District #1 polling place 4, center code: 03006 which used 163 ballot papers while the unused, spoiled and discarded ballot papers were 550 - bringing it to a total of 713 instead of the 550 reportedly supplied to the center by the NEC.

