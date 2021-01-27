Liberia: FDA/LFSP, PADEV Strengthen Forest Governance - Facilitate Formation of 20-Community Forest Organizing Committees

Monrovia — Liberia's Forestry Development Authority (FDA), through its Community Forestry Department (CFD) has successfully supported the formation of 20-Community Forest Organizing Committees (CFOCs) in six designated counties in rural Liberia. The exercises were facilitated by Partners in Development (PADEV), a Liberian NGO hired by FDA to provide technical facilitation support. The activities were conducted late 2020 in the northwest and southeastern priority forest landscapes.

The feat was achieved through FDA's Liberia Forest Sector Project (LFSP), with funding from the Government of Norway through the World Bank and with the collaborative efforts of PADEV.

Community Forest Organizing Committees are elected interim forest governance entities that act on behalf of applicant communities seeking Authorized Forest (AFC) status. Their roles end once applicant communities have attained all the legal requirements prescribed in the Community Rights Law(CRL) and its amended regulation and are granted AFC status.

In the northwest priority forest landscape, three CFOCs were organized; with one set up in Tarkpoima applicant community, Gbarpolu County; and two in Grand Cape Mount County where one each was set up in Gbama-Lumei and Mano-Gleh applicant communities.

In the southeastern priority forest landscape, 17-CFOCs were organized in applicant communities in Grand Gedeh, Rivergee, Sinoe and Grand Kru Counties. Across these counties, elections for five CFOCs were facilitated in B'Hai, Duo, Dugbeh, Kanneh and Tchien Manyeah CFs in Grand Gedeh County. In similar manner, elections were held for three CFOCs in Deabo & Nyenebo, Glarro including River Gbeh &Kiteabo CFs in Rivergee County. In Sinoe County, seven CFOCs were organized where one each was set up in Lower&Central Wedjah, Dweoh Jaedae, Sewalah, Bokon Jaedae, Fanjay, Central River Dugbeh and Geetroh CFs. In Grand Kru County, elections for two CFOCs were also facilitated in Bolloh and Lower Jloh CFs.