Liberia: SWAL Veep Describes Sports Omission From State of the Nation Address As 'Heartless'

Monrovia — The Vice President of the Sports Writers Association of Liberia (SWAL) Varmah Kamara has described the omission of sports from President George Weah's state of the nation address as "heartless".

The SWAL Vice President said the omission of sports is a clear manifestation that the CDC-led government has no plan to develop sports in Liberia.

"Since his ascendency, the Chief patron of sports has failed to provide any strategic plan for the very sector that brought him to limelight, this is sad," Kamara lamented.

Mr. Kamara added that ignoring the immense contribution of sports in his personal life and Liberian youths at large is regrettable.

According to the former Truth FM reporter, sports has and continue to play a vital role in the reconciliatory and peace building and providing employment opportunity as such ignoring the above is unfortunate.

"The country population is dominated by young people and the president must be aware that most of these youths are found in the sporting sector," Kamara asserted.

"For the president to leave out the heartbeat of these youths who overwhelmingly voted him into power is being heartless and ungrateful," he emphasized.

The award-winning sports Journalist pointed out that like other sectors, sports too need the political will and support to adequately be developed.

He was speaking Monday, January 25, 2020 when the Liberian leader presented his one hour thirty-three minutes state of the nation address leaving out Sports.

The SWAL Vice president asserted that sports must be the least area where the Liberian leader must not fail adding that he would have being no body if not for sport.

He iterated that sports must be a key priority of the Chief patron because forgetting his root is like missing out on everything.

Kamara believes that if sports is adequately provided it can ease the alarming rates of unemployment and boost economic growth.