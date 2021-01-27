Liberia: Restraint Placed On 5-15 Radio Is a Violation of the Constitution - Atty. Kofi Woods

27 January 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selma Lomax

Gbarnga — Attorney Samuel Kofi Woods says restraint placed on Radio Bushord D-15 by the government not to relay the Costa Show is a glaring violation of the Constitution, regional and international human rights law and suppression of free speech that must be resisted by Liberians.

"We must come together and fight what's right. No power concedes to cowardice and zombism," Woods said.

The Liberian government has maintained that Henry Costa, host of the popular Costa Show, is a fugitive from the Liberian government, and can't host radio programs to communicate to his Liberian audience while in the United States of America. The government said any act contrary to such will be a violation of the terms of the permit issued the station by the Ministry of Information and licensing conditions pulmugated under the Telecommunications Act of Liberia.

But Woods, speaking Sunday in Gbarnga when he served as guest speaker at program marking the induction of new executive members of the opposition Liberty Party, said the decision by the government is a suppression of free speech.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Museveni Facing Struggle to Win Back the West in Latest Victory
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.