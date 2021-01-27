Liberia: Restraint Placed On 5-15 Radio Is a Violation of the Constitution - Atty. Kofi Woods

Gbarnga — Attorney Samuel Kofi Woods says restraint placed on Radio Bushord D-15 by the government not to relay the Costa Show is a glaring violation of the Constitution, regional and international human rights law and suppression of free speech that must be resisted by Liberians.

"We must come together and fight what's right. No power concedes to cowardice and zombism," Woods said.

The Liberian government has maintained that Henry Costa, host of the popular Costa Show, is a fugitive from the Liberian government, and can't host radio programs to communicate to his Liberian audience while in the United States of America. The government said any act contrary to such will be a violation of the terms of the permit issued the station by the Ministry of Information and licensing conditions pulmugated under the Telecommunications Act of Liberia.

But Woods, speaking Sunday in Gbarnga when he served as guest speaker at program marking the induction of new executive members of the opposition Liberty Party, said the decision by the government is a suppression of free speech.