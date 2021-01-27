Liberia: Indians in Liberia Celebrate Republic Day - Vow to Serve Humanity Worldwide

Monrovia — Scores of Indians residing in Liberia on Tuesday, January 26, celebrated "Republic Day," to commemorate the emergence and effectiveness of their country's constitution, with a vow to continue to serve and promote humanity across the world.

Republic Day is a national holiday in India which commemorates and honors the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect on 26 January 1950 replacing the Government of India Act of 1935 as the governing document of India and thus, turning the nation into a newly formed republic.

Speaking during the celebration at the "India House" in Mamba Point, Monrovia on Tuesday, January 26, Indian Honorary Consul General to Liberia, Upjit Singh Sachdeva, disclosed that the coming into effect of the country's constitution prompted the significance of the day's celebration.

He pointed out that though India gained its independence on August 15, 1947, the country didn't have a constitution at the time of it was declared.

He added that the coming into effect of his country's constitution after several decades prompted the celebration of "Republic Day" by Indians across the world.

Mr. Sachdeva further described humanity as the "best religion", noting that, regardless of geographical locations, Indians and others should continue to serve humanity.