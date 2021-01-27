Sudan: Military Intelligence Bars Journalists From Darfur

27 January 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The Sudanese Journalists Network (SJN) condemns the military for not allowing journalists and correspondents to enter Darfur "under the pretext of the deteriorating security situation in the region".

The SJN said in a statement yesterday that "this reprehensible step of the Military Intelligence (MI) shows the depth of the crises facing the transitional government". It stated and that "the freedoms of the Sudanese people are in danger".

It called the military intervention "a violation of the Constitutional Document and a dangerous development undermining the freedom of the press".

The SJN statement described what took place as "militarisation of the public civil space, aimed to engulf the entire transitional period, killing the first slogan of the revolution: Freedom".

The decision of the Sudanese Military Intelligence has been met with widespread criticism from the media in Sudan.

The Sudanese Journalists Network (SJN) was awarded the Press Freedom Award 2020 by the Swedish chapter of Reporters Without Borders (RSF) in November 2020 for its efforts in defending freedom of expression and the press, and its participation in leading the civil struggle in Sudan.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Museveni Facing Struggle to Win Back the West in Latest Victory
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sierra Leone, Guinea Border Town Dispute Resurfaces

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.