Namibian Dance in Decline - Nakamwe

ISSY Nakamwe, the managing director of the dance group, Kongoma Africa, has accused Namibian dancers of failing to come up with their own styles, but copying from other countries, especially South Africa.

He says this has led to the decline of the Namibian dance industry, as dancers end up copying any new trend.

The Kongoma Africa dance competition is one of Namibia's most popular dance events held annually. Established in 2016, Kongoma Africa is a youth movement that scouts for energetic, versatile and diverse dance groups across the continent, with the aim to unite Africa and the rest of the world through dance.

"Our aim was to develop a dance culture that defines Namibia to Africa from the rest of the world. However, I regret to inform the public that we have failed for the last six years now," he says.

Nakamwe says despite their many efforts such as scouting and motivating the youth to fuse Namibian traditional dance to come up with a dance called the 'Chokolo', but they (dancers) are apparently not willing as they are more influenced by South African culture.

The Chokolo dance was choreographed by Namibians for Namibians and incorporates all local music genres. It was performed for the first time on the Kongoma dance stage.

Chokolo was made to showcase local talent and pride on international platforms and competitions. He adds that Kongoma will no longer display any foreign dance on all its social media platforms as well as on stage during the Kongoma national dance festivals.

"South Africa is laughing at us and calling us names like 'copy cats' and 'a lost nation'. Namibia is influenced by Western lifestyle and this is so sad. What a dancer sees on TV is what they follow, not taking into consideration that what they see is a traditional dance style of a given country. Namibians are killing their origin

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

and roots by sharing copied art and teaching it to our future generation. Namibian dancers have nothing to display on international dance platforms, as we are considered as a copy of every new trend," he says.

Nakamwe says the art of dance is mainly influenced by the type of music played by the artist of a given country, adding that Namibian dance is mostly influenced by Western cultures and neighbouring South Africa, which boils down to a mixture of copied art that has no reflection on our true culture and origin.

"The hurtful part is failing to convince Namibians to understand that dance plays a bigger part in the exposure of our culture and identity as Namibians, not only in Namibia, but also Africa at large. Dancers are not educated on Namibian traditional dances, nor do elders share traditional dance styles for the youth to modify into a new modern dance trend," Nakamwe says.

He says another reason the Namibian dance industry is failing is that dance talent is overlooked in the country and only considered as entertainment. He says there is no support for dancers selected to represent the country on international platform, and many parents do not see dance as a profitable talent that can be considered as a profession.

"There is hardly any support from corporate companies, and the little support received is only enough to book venue and sound, with little or nothing for dancers to survive on. Let's be the change we want to see in others and to understand that we live to guide others through the preservation of our culture and originality," he says.

[email protected]