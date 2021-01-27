Somalia: Call for Bids for UK Climate Diplomacy Fund

press release

Mogadishu, Somalia — The British Embassy Mogadishu is accepting project proposals under the Climate Diplomacy Fund for the UK Financial Year 2020/2021.

Somalia is one of the most vulnerable countries in the world to climate change. The negative effects of climate change are already being felt across the country and are expected to get worse in the future. In the past 30 years, Somalia has suffered 8 major droughts that have caused huge human and economic losses. The Drought Impact Needs Assessment (DINA) in 2018, conducted by the Somali government, found more than USD 3 billion damages or losses, equivalent to 50% of Somalia's GDP. These impacts have been particularly felt by the poorest and most vulnerable. It is therefore imperative that Somalia takes concerted action to address climate change.

The Climate Diplomacy Fund is a new centrally-managed UK government fund with the aim of building the conditions for an ambitious negotiated outcome at COP26 and delivering Country Implementation Plans. In Somalia, this will support either one or both of the two projects detailed below, to address climate change-related challenges facing Somalia.

Requirements

We will consider applications for funding for either one or both of the below proposals. Grants requested under this call must be for a maximum of US$15,000 (fifteen thousand US dollars).

Applications must be submitted in English. The project proposals will be shortlisted and approved by the British Embassy. To apply for funding, interested organisations must submit a project proposal, activity based budget form and due diligence form (please see attached) to the British Embassy. This will provide the basic information required to enable the Embassy to make an assessment on whether or not the proposal will be shortlisted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Somalia Europe and Africa Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

All project proposals must clearly demonstrate how they:

- support the programme priorities;

- deliver value for money (VfM).

The British Embassy Mogadishu will be responsible for supervision and monitoring of this project to ensure it meets its intended objectives.

Assessment

Proposals will be assessed against the following criteria:

- Alignment with the below project description and priorities

- Outcomes are achievable within the funding period

- Project design includes clear monitoring and evaluation procedures

- Risk and financial accountability procedures (and ability to meet strict due diligence requirements)

- Overall value for money (VfM)

SOURCE British Embassy Mogadishu