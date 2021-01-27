Tanzania: Wmt 300m/ - Water Project Serves Villagers

27 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE government has commended Water Mission Tanzania (WMT) efforts that have enabled Ikombo villagers in Dodoma to have reliable clean and safe water.

In the 300m/- project implemented in collaboration with the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (Ruwasa) and the Ikombo community, the residents now enjoy the water service after a long period of suffering.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony, Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Water Nadhifa Kemikimba on behalf of the Minister, Jumaa Aweso praised the project for the water provision to the residents.

Ms Kemikimba added that the project demonstrated good progress towards implementing the government's 2025 National Strategic Plan that ensures that at least 95 per cent of Tanzanians have access to clean and safe water.

"The goal is to have a water point after every 400 metres and allow a person to get access to water within half an hour," she said.

However, she commended the WMT for implementing project, adding that the government will make sure it's sustained for the benefit of other coming generations.

"We thank WMT for the support and funding the project, and the government pledges to make it become sustainable so that other coming generations also benefit from it," said the Deputy Minister.

On his part, WMT Country Director Benjamin Filskov hailed the cooperation they got from other stakeholders saying: "Our goal is to collaborate, reach a consensus and become resourceful as stakeholders so that the residents get clean and safe water. "This achievement demonstrates cooperation between Ruwasa, the community and the Ministry of Water and our goal is to support the government so that communities get reliable water."

The project is a solar-powered and serves 684 households of 4,172 people, including schools, a clinic, a market and religious institutions.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Museveni Facing Struggle to Win Back the West in Latest Victory
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sierra Leone, Guinea Border Town Dispute Resurfaces

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.