Tanzania: Closely Monitor Hospital Construction, Pccb Directed

27 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Peti Siyame in Sumbawanga

RUKWA Regional Commissioner, Mr Joachim Wangabo has directed the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) Regional Commander Ms Yustina Changaka to closely monitor Sumbawanga District Hospital ongoing construction and see into that it measures value of money spent.

However, he expressed dissatisfaction at the low construction pace, saying it was supposed to be completed and handed over in September, 2020.

"I order the PCCB Regional Commander to closely monitor the ongoing construction of this health facility, each construction step must be assessed , including seeing into it that all procurement procedures were properly followed," said Mr Wangabo.

The RC issued the directives yesterday, after inspecting some six blocks ongoing construction at Isofu area in the outskirts of Sumbawanga Town.

"I'm not happy at all with this situation, the government released 500m/- last year for the preliminary construction works, but because of unnecessary delay some 300m/- was returned to treasury," he added.

Equally he directed the Sumbawanga Municipal Director Mr Jacob Mtalitinya to ensure the project becomes completed by April this year, adding it should also reflect the value of the money spent.

Earlier acting Municipal Council Medical Officer-in-Charge Dr Nassor Chachalika said the government has already disbursed 1.3bn/- for the construction of the project.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Museveni Facing Struggle to Win Back the West in Latest Victory
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sierra Leone, Guinea Border Town Dispute Resurfaces

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.