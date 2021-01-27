Tanzania: Closely Monitor Hospital Construction, Pccb Directed

RUKWA Regional Commissioner, Mr Joachim Wangabo has directed the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) Regional Commander Ms Yustina Changaka to closely monitor Sumbawanga District Hospital ongoing construction and see into that it measures value of money spent.

However, he expressed dissatisfaction at the low construction pace, saying it was supposed to be completed and handed over in September, 2020.

"I order the PCCB Regional Commander to closely monitor the ongoing construction of this health facility, each construction step must be assessed , including seeing into it that all procurement procedures were properly followed," said Mr Wangabo.

The RC issued the directives yesterday, after inspecting some six blocks ongoing construction at Isofu area in the outskirts of Sumbawanga Town.

"I'm not happy at all with this situation, the government released 500m/- last year for the preliminary construction works, but because of unnecessary delay some 300m/- was returned to treasury," he added.

Equally he directed the Sumbawanga Municipal Director Mr Jacob Mtalitinya to ensure the project becomes completed by April this year, adding it should also reflect the value of the money spent.

Earlier acting Municipal Council Medical Officer-in-Charge Dr Nassor Chachalika said the government has already disbursed 1.3bn/- for the construction of the project.