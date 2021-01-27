South Africa: At Least 70 Injured When Truck Overturns

Klapmuts — At least 70 people were injured this morning when their truck overturned on the R44 near Klapmuts in the Western Cape.

At 07h20, ER24 paramedics and the Metro Services, arrived on the scene to find the truck on the side of the road. Workers that had been on the back of the truck were now scattered around the scene.

Medics assessed the patients and found that approximately 70 people had sustained minor to moderate injuries. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found.

The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to nearby hospitals for further care.

The details surrounding this incident are unknown, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.