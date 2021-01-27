Tanzania: Foreign Boxing Pros Land Ahead of Rumble in Dar es Salaam Fights

Dar es Salaam — All foreign boxers have already arrived in the country ahead of Friday's Jackson Group Fight Night dubbed Rumble in Dar at Masaki's Next Door Arena.

Tanzanian boxer Ibrahim Class will fight Dennis Mwale for the World Boxing Federation (WBF) super featherweight intercontinental l title.

Famous Bulgarian boxer Tervel Pulev, who will fight Vikapita Meroro of Namibia, jetted in with his brother Kubrat Pulev, who last year in December lost the fight when he fought the world's heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua (AJ).

At the arena, Congolese Ardi Ndembo, will box against Tanzanian Pascal Enock while Zambian female boxer Lolita Ndembo will face-off Happy Daudi and Gomatsang Gaasite from Botswana against Tanzanian Saidi Mrosso.

The Jackson Group Fight Night will also see the WBF cruiserweight international title 10 round bout pitting Tanzanian Shaaban Jongo against Shawn Mille from the United States.

The other boxers already in the country are Nkosinati Biyana from South Africa, who will fight Nasibu Ramadhani and Revai Madondo from Zimbabwe, who will exchange blows with Tanzanian Stumai Muki. American Shawn Miller, who will fight Shaaban Jongo, arrived very early.

Jackson Group Sports Chief Executive Officer Kelvin Twissa said WBF president Howard Goldberg also arrived for the fights.

"All preparations are complete and all the boxers are in top morale ahead of the bouts," said Twissa.

Twissa said their firm also feels proud of announcing its partnership with Global Boxing Stars (GBS), Tanzania Tourism Board (TTB) and CRDB Bank for the upcoming bouts.

He said early this month Jackson Group Sports and GBS had announced their long-term partnership, whereby they would seek to develop a new commercial model for Pan African boxing and unlock value through pooling of GBS networks, resources and operational capacity. He said the Rumble In Dar series will feature top talents from Africa and other parts of the world.

"Jackson Group Sports is honoured to yet again announce a new partnership with Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB), which is a key partner in promoting our country's exotic tourist destination. TTB's partnership comes with a focus on promoting our country's tourist destinations through broadcast promotions for all the six lined up boxing events for 2021," said Twissa.

TTB Marketng Director Mindi Kasiga said, "We at TTB see the upcoming boxing events as a good platform to promote our country, as they will be watched live in over 150 countries.

"Furthermore, CRDB Bank is the official banking partner of the event. "As a bank, we are always keen to engage in strategic sports that uplift local talents. Last year we sponsored the biggest basketball event that brought together talents from across our country," said Kasiga.

"The Rumble in Dar fights bring local boxing talents to the spotlight by boxing against international fighters as such an opportunity is a challenge to many others. It is a platform that Jackson Group Sports is making for possibilities. We applaud their effort and believe this is the right direction towards supporting local talents," said Joe Bendera - Brand Manager for CRDB

"Our mission is to transform Tanzania into a boxing mecca of Africa; we see our platform being strategic to all our partners. For the upcoming bouts we will be broadcasting live on Azam Sports which has the largest sports viewership in Sub Saharan Africa. Through the GBS partnership, we are able to broadcast the bouts to over 50 countries across the globe. This will help put Tanzania on the map as a destination for international sports.

"This is just the beginning as we see our platform growing from strength to strength," said Kelvin Twissa, Founder, Jackson Group.

The Friday event will start with curtain-raisers at 05:00pm followed by the main card for the Inter-continental Super lightweight title pitting Ibrahim Class of Tanzania against Dennis Mwale of Malawi.