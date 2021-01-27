Namibia: Three in a Row for Du Plooy

27 January 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Helge Schütz

DIVAN du Plooy won the National Triathlon Championships for the third year in a row with a dominant performance at Swakopmund over the weekend.

Du Plooy, who is still only 19 years old, completed the race in an overall time of two hours three minutes 21 seconds, to finish more than eight minutes ahead of Sebastian Pahl.

Du Plooy was first out of the water, completing the 1,5km swim leg in 23:15, while Pahl followed 39 seconds behind.

Pahl managed to overtake Du Plooy on the 40km cycling leg, taking a minute's lead into the final transition, but Du Plooy soon regained the lead after a great final run. He completed the 10km run in 34:10, while Pahl's running leg was 41:53, as he came second in an overall time of 2:11:25.

Konrad Marais finished third overall in 2:14:10, while Julika Pahl, the sister of Sebastian, won the women's category and finished fourth overall in 2:23:25.

Julia Janse van Rensburg was the second female home in 2:40:17, while Adele de la Rey was the third female overall in 2:41:24.

Peter Brinkmann, who came fifth overall in 2:24:10, won the veteran men's category, while Paddy Murphy, who came eighth overall in 2:26:56 won the masters men's category.

The triathlon saw a fine turnout, with 29 athletes competing in the standard triathlon, while eight competed in the junior sprint triathlon, 16 in the social sprint triathlon, and four in the super sprint triathlon.

The junior sprint triathlon (750m swim, 20km cycle, 5km) saw a great finish with JG van der Westhuizen winning the race in 1:17:06, while Louis Burger finished one second behind and Pieter de la Rey three seconds behind.

Corrilly Yates was the first female home, finishing fourth overall in 1:19:50, while Hilde Marie Olivier came fifth overall in 1:21:19.

Maximilian Betts was a comfortable winner of the social sprint triathlon (750m swim, 20km cycle, 5km run) in a time of 1:02:21, with Jurgen Sander coming second in 1:11:59 and Luke Brinkmann third in 1:14:54.

Nathan Chase won the super sprint triathlon (400m swim, 10km cycle, 2,5km run) in 37:09, followed by his brother Micah Chase (41:22) and Maja Brinkmann (43:58).

