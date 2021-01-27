Namibia: Determination Sees the Rise of Misha

NEWCOMER to the music scene, Misha, has caused an uproar on social media, making almost everyone, including non-music lovers, talk about her debut project 'Who can I trust?'

Since the release of the music video recently many comments have been made about it - some in favour and others against it. Misha, who is also known as the girl from Kwalala, however, said she does not mind the criticism.

"There are people who are not happy with my song. They are telling me that I cannot sing. Some are saying I am dreaming things that are not there, but I want those people to show me their dreams. Some of them don't even have dreams and they want to come and tell me that my dream is wrong. No, it is not nice," she said.

Despite some negative criticism from the public, Misha said her song has been doing well and that even people from neighbouring countries such as South Africa and Botswana are playing it. "If you don't like my song, you go. Some are dancing to it and can now even sing the song. Thanks for playing my song. I am happy," she said.

Misha further said negative comments about where she stays have also been made by the public. "People are laughing at where I am staying. I saw someone commenting about it. If you have a nice house, it's your story. I found myself here and do you think it is what I want, but I am fine. Stay at your nice house and don't come bother me," the artist said.

Misha said she wants her song to be a motivation to people from her home town. She wants them to know that dreams come true. "I first recorded the song on a cellphone. I later recorded it in a studio. I want to urge people not to wait until they record in a fancy studio," she said.

The artist who is inspired by female stars such as Rihanna and Beyonce, said growing up in the village she was often told unmotivated things. "Growing up I was told stuff like, 'you won't become someone important or special' and 'you will never see a town'. I had told the people from the village that I will become a singer. I have hustled," she said.

Misha said she now plans to learn more to become a good singer. "If I don't know it, then I will learn it. I am not embarrassed to learn things. Everyday I study. I am going to be a good singer. I have already learned things like how to use the internet, how to apply my own make-up and about fashion," she said.

Besides her music, Misha is a reality internet star.

