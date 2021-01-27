Namibia: Uaandja Begins Investment-Boosting Journey

IT is by all means expected to be an uphill battle.

Chartered accountant Nangula Uaandja has embarked on the journey of establishing an agency set to be the go-to institution for the facilitation of the investment process in Namibia.

This she will do in her capacity as the chief executive officer of the newly revamped Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB).

In a recent interview with The Namibian, Uaandja said key to her position is ensuring effective engagement between the government and the private sector, but more importantly, coordinating and facilitating investment in the country - both foreign and domestic.

Uaandja was poached by president Hage Geingob from the private sector (PwC Namibia) to lead NIPDB and mobilise a team to improve the country's investment competitiveness.

Her office in the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade building is still empty.

For now, the seasoned accountant said she is busy mobilising her executive team to begin drafting a strategy to implement their mammoth tasks at hand.

Uaandja said at this stage she cannot announce the direction of the policies, until executives have been employed.

However, her vision involves effective coordination and engagement as the way forward.

Uaandja said it is not the lack of interest that keeps investors from Namibia, but the cumbersome process to invest in the country.

"At the moment, it is like investors have to beg us to invest in Namibia, while it needs to be the other way around," she said.

The current practice is that investors are sent from pillar to post between various offices facilitating their investment.

"This is an unfriendly response to investors," she said.

In response to this, a one-stop centre facilitating investments by coordinating all the responsible offices is crucial.

FROM TRADE TO PRESIDENCY

Uaandja will not be staying under the trade ministry's roof for long, since she is headed to the president's office.

"In the Presidency you can coordinate with various ministries, because under trade it is difficult for me to get the support, given my low ranking within the ministry," she said.

Namibia appears to be following in Rwanda's footsteps. In Rwanda, a one-stop centre for business has been responsible for pushing ease of business in that country.

It was, however, not ease alone, but, accommodating economic policies that enabled the country to be recording double-digit growth figures.

Uaandja said under the trade ministry, there would be many channels and bureaucratic processes to follow, which could delay investment in the country.

In the Presidency, the urgency from the high office is respected, she said.

She said being in the private sector and consulting for both the public and private sector have shown her there is a big gap in coordination, which she attributes to a lack of trust between the two players.

"I believe the solutions lie with the experts in both private and public [sectors], and we need engagement to bring that out," she said.

LOCAL VERSUS FOREIGN

Uaandja is expected to further harmonise the treatment of domestic and foreign investors, and to avoid blunders as with the discriminatory export processing zone (EPZ), which only targeted foreign investors with freebees at the expense of locals.

The main objective of the EPZ regime was to attract and promote foreign investments in the manufacturing sector through various tax and non-tax incentives that included corporate tax holidays.

However, the regime failed miserably to achieve the industrialisation dream and increase the export of finished products.

It will now be replaced by the special economic zone (SEZ). Uaandja would be tasked to ensure its efficient inplementation.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) determines the competitiveness and external vulnerability of a country, particularly of those with high FDI stock relative to gross domestic product (GDP).

In absolute terms, FDI in Namibia cumulatively amounted to N$59,4 billion between 2009 and 2019, driven by new greenfield investments in the mining sector.

The strong growth in GDP between 2010 and 2015 led to increased foreign direct investments in the wholesale and retail, and financial sectors.

However, as a ratio of gross fixed capital formation, FDI flows declined to 20% between 2009 and 2019 from 25, 6% observed between 1998 and 2009.

A significant share of FDI was in the mining and financial intermediate sectors.

Uaandja will have to find ways to attract and direct investment to sectors adding value to products.

The two sectors accounted for over 80% of Namibia's FDI stock from 2017 to 2019, according to the Bank of Namibia's quarterly bulletin research paper.

The paper indicated that the mining and quarrying sectors are resource-seeking FDIs due to the abundance of natural resources.

FDI in the manufacturing sector, which is largely efficiency-seeking, remained relatively low, accounting for less than 10% of the total FDI stock.

Despite tax incentives and a tax-free export processing zone (EPZ) dispensation, the manufacturing sector had little success in attracting investments.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Investment Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This is partly explained by rising input costs, a particularly high labour cost, expensive water and electricity, as well as a decline in the ease of doing business, according to the International Monetary Fund's findings in 2019.

On the cost of utility, Uandja said she would engage all players involved, but with alternatives and sectoral synergies that can be enhanced and enable cost reductions.

She said the costs related to a small population is now solved by the African Continental Free-Trade Area (AfCFTA), which widens the market.

She said she would also investigate the natural monopolies that are enabled by the government, which contribute to the cost of utilities.

Uaandja's immediate tasks involve rolling out the economic special zone; attracting investments that can accumulate the expanding unemployment pool; and broaden the taxbase, which is narrowing and overexposing the country to debts.

She said they would add a new component to the board of compliance to ensure that whatever investors promise is delivered - avoiding promises of value addition when investors are competing with locals for retail space.

Email: [email protected]