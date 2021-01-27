Namibia: Shoprite Faces Contempt Claim

THE retail giant Shoprite Namibia should be declared as having been in contempt of court for not complying with an order issued in connection with a strike by some of its employees, a lawyer representing the Namibia Food and Allied Workers Union (Nafau) argued in the Labour Court in Windhoek yesterday.

Shoprite Namibia deliberately did not comply with an order which the Labour Court issued on 8 January, and did so to undermine a legal strike, lawyer Uno Katjipuka-Sibolile argued before acting judge Collins Parker.

Katjipuka-Sibolile, representing Nafau, said the court should view the company's "brazen conduct" in a serious light and express its dissatisfaction by ordering Shoprite to pay the union's legal costs in the matter before the court on a higher-than-normal scale.

In the order issued on 8 January, judge Shafimana Ueitele directed that Shoprite Namibia may not hire so-called seasonal staff or fixed-term employees to do the work of striking employees, and may not let any of its other employees perform the work of employees involved in the strike, which started on 23 December.

The strike ended after the company and the employees agreed on pay increases this past Saturday.

Nafau is claiming that Shoprite Namibia failed to adhere to the court order from 8 January until the afternoon of 13 January, when the company filed an appeal to the Supreme Court against the Labour Court's decision.

A court order should be complied with from the time it is given, Katjipuka-Sibolile said during her arguments.

"Compliance with court orders is not a matter of choice, it's not up for negotiation," she said.

Tuhafeni Muhongo, representing Shoprite Namibia, argued that the union's application to have the company declared as having been in contempt of court was not urgent, and that it should be struck from the court roll as a result.

While acknowledging that the 8 January order needed to be obeyed, Muhongo also said the company is appealing against the order. He suggested to the judge that an appropriate order in the matter now would be to put the case on hold pending the outcome of the appeal.

If the judge decided not to halt proceedings in the matter, the company should be allowed to first file a response to the accusations that it flouted the 8 January order with the court, Muhongo added.

Parker reserved his judgement after hearing the lawyers' arguments.

The judgement is due to be delivered by 9 March.