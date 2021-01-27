South Africa: Minister Ntshavheni Appointed As Acting Minister in the Presidency

27 January 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Minister of Small Business Development, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, as Acting Minister in the Presidency: Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation until further notice.

"This appointment, in terms of Section 98 of the Constitution, follows the passing away of Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu on Thursday, 21 January 2021, from COVID-19-related complications," the Presidency said on Thursday.

The Minister will continue to perform her responsibilities as Minister of Small Business Development while acting as Minister in The Presidency.

