Nigeria: Police Recruit 18,360 for Community Policing

27 January 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Ejike Ejike

Abuja — The inspector-general of police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu said 18,360 personnel have been recruited, screened, vetted and trained as community policing officers (CPOs).

Adamu stated this at a one-day workshop to sensitise members of the public on community policing in Abuja.

This is even as the acting chairman of the National Salaries and Wages Commission (NSWC), Ekpo Nta, said a new salary structure for policemen would soon be unveiled.

Nta, who was represented by the secretary to the commission, Engr David Nyikyaa said all documentation in respect to the improved salary structure for the police have been completed and awaiting submission to the president for approval.

But on the recruitment of the Police officers, IGP Adamu said the recruitment exercise for the CPOs was conducted in two batches.

A breakdown according to the states showed that Zamfara has the highest number with 2, 550, which the IGP attributed to the security crisis while the FCT had the least with 96.

