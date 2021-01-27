Nigeria: Nurses Accuse Doctors of Destroying Medical Profession

27 January 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Patience Ivie Ihejirika

Abuja — The President, National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Adrafiu Adeniji, has accused medical doctors of destroying healthcare services in Nigeria.Adeniji, stated this yesterday at the 7th Quadrennial NationalDelegates Conference of NANNM in Abuja, said that medical doctors at the helm of affairs of healthcare services in the country have medicalised it and therefore stunted the growth of healthcare in the county.

"The profession of medicine has continued to destroy healthcareservices in Nigeria and the government is looking. We blame the leaders for they have managed it very poorly. If you know you cannot manage it anymore, allow a nurse, lab scientists or pharmacists to become the minister of health in this county," he said.

In his remarks, the Registrar, Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN), Alhaji Faruk Abubakar said as part of measures to address quackery, the board of the council has approved the creation

of nine additional zonal offices in Adamawa, Maiduguri, Calabar, Benin, Kano, Makurdi, Akure, Ibadan and Owerri.

He said strategies are already put in place to ensure immediate take off of all the zonal offices.The president, Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba lamented that people are now turning healthcare into profit making ventures.

"We have seen the deficiencies in privatised healthcare systems across the world. Even countries like Spain are making sure that even privatised healthcare, because of the deficiencies in the current challenge and fight against COVID 19, they are now making them public.

"I am saying so because health is not for profit making, it is among the fundamental rights of everybody. People have privatised healthcare and it is now for profit. Anything privatised in Nigeria has not worked, from power sector to all the sectors," Waba said

