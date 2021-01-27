Nigeria: Have Yemi Alade and Patoranking Tied the Knot?

27 January 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
analysis By Sylvania Ambani

It seems Nigerian music sensation Yemi Alade is officially off the market, or maybe not.

This is the hot debate currently going on in online chat forums with confusion reigning.

This is after Alade posted pictures of what looked like a traditional wedding between her and fellow singer and music producer Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie popularly known as Patoranking.

The photos capture the happy couple dressed in similar colors surrounded by friends and family members.

Patoranking also posted the pictures on his social media pages with the caption "Mon bebe," which received a sweet response from Alade, who said "I'm glowing when I am with you."

Alade and Patoranking were congratulated by colleagues in the entertainment industry even as a section of their fans expressed pessimism over whether the two had really tied the knot.

Many of their fans argued that it was a publicity stunt for a soon to be launched collabo.

See the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by YemiAlade WOMAN OF STEEL (@yemialade)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Patoranking (@patorankingfire)

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Museveni Facing Struggle to Win Back the West in Latest Victory
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.