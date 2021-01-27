Kenya: Two Brothers in Court for Breaking Landlord Sister-in-Law's Tooth

27 January 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Joseph Ndunda

Two brothers who broke their sister-in-law's tooth while beating her up for allegedly misbehaving were charged with assault and causing her bodily harm at her house in Dagoretti, Nairobi.

Newton Wanjala and Elvis Wafula are accused of jointly and unlawfully assaulting Sarah Nafula on December 30 at Soko Mjinga area.

The two suspects are said to have visited the complainant at her house and beat her up before she was rescued by members of the public after she screamed for help.

Her rescuers found her bleeding from the mouth after allegedly being punched in the mouth and neck.

The three live in adjacent houses where the complainant is the caretaker and the two her tenants.

Wanjala and Wafula denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Esther Bhoke and were released on a Sh50,000 bond each and an alternative cash bail of Sh10,000 each.

The case before the Kibera law courts will be mentioned on February 9.

