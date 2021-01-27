Kenya: Sonko Summoned to DCI Over Kibicho, 2017 Poll Violence Remarks

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been summoned to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over his claims that he and government officials orchestrated chaos after the 2017 General Election.

Sonko is required to appear at the DCI Headquarters on Monday to record a statement and provide more information on his startling allegations.

The summon was issued by DCI head of serious crimes unit Obadia Kuria.

"He was served in the presence of his lawyers with summons to appear on Monday to answer to various allegations of incitement to cause despondency, fear and apprehension to the public," said DCI Director George Kinoti.

This is after Interior Principle Secretary Karanja Kibicho on Tuesday recorded a statement with the DCI after Sonko linked him to serious crimes had admitted to at a rally in Dagoretti.

Speaking in Dagoretti on Sunday, the former governor claimed that together with Dr Kibicho they planned how to violently discredit ODM during demos by its supporters in 2017.

Kibicho denied the claims and vowed to sue Sonko for libel while distancing himself from the allegations and accused the impeached county boss of character assassination.

"He will need to look for very good lawyers over this," a tough speaking Kibicho said.

The PS vowed that he would be seeking legal redress over the allegations by Sonko on the matter and other allegations on the death of former Vice President George Saitoti.

He also claimed that there were plans to kill him (Sonko) as well as the DP.

Kibicho told police Sonko's outbursts amounted to confession and admission to his involvement in a serious crime that should be acted on.

However, Sonko dared the Interior PS to sue him for libel, saying he had sufficient evidence to back his allegations of stage-managing poll chaos after the contested 2017 General Election.

"Bring it on," the former governor said.