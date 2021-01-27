Kenya: Policeman Shot Dead By Thugs in Industrial Area Robbery

27 January 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Police have launched an investigation after one of their own was shot dead by thugs during a robbery at Land Mawe area, Industrial Area on Tuesday night.

The police corporal attached to Industrial Area police station identified as Mark Kiptui was seated with his girlfriend in his car when three gunmen accosted them demanding cash and other valuables.

According to police, a push and pull ensued that edned up with the cop being shot in the head killing him on the spot.

His girlfriend, who said the deceased officer was dropping her at her place at the time, was not injured during the 10pm incident.

In a bizarre move, the suspects also shot and killed one of their own colleagues who was standing on the opposite side of the car.

The gang then escaped on foot to an unknown destination.

The bodies of the deceased were moved to the mortuary.

Nairobi police boss Rashid Yakub said a team of detectives are hunting down the suspected thugs.

"We have lost an officer but we don't know what the motive was given how this incident happened. A team is investigating it," he said.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

