Kenya: Suspect Linked to Kasarani Ex-Girlfriend Murder Cornered in Kayole, Threatens Suicide

27 January 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Drama unfolded in Kayole on Wednesday after Directorate of Criminal Investigations detectives tracked down a man who is said to have killed his girlfriend and set her body on fire in Njiru last week.

According to DCI, its officers managed to trace him to his house on the fifth floor of a flat in Kayole but the suspect climbed onto the balcony where he threatened to commit suicide.

"The suspect, who has been on the run since the Friday incident has locked himself up at a house on the fifth floor of an apartment in Kayole. He is currently at a balcony, threatening to commit suicide," said DCI.

The Directorate added that its officers are at the scene pleading with the suspect not to take his life on account of his actions, "since all is not lost."

Last week, homicide detectives in Kasarani launched a manhunt for the middle-aged man who allegedly killed his girlfriend and set her body on fire.

The burnt body of 34-year-old Margaret Muchemi, a resident of Njiru in Kasarani Sub-County, was found tied to a bed by neighbours, who were responding to a fire at her house.

The mother of a 4-year-old, who runs a private clinic in Mwiki, is said to have had a dispute with her boyfriend over money he had reportedly lent her.

More to follow... .

