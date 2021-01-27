Nigeria: Unilag VC Tasks New DLI Students On Focus, Discipline

The Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe has appealed to the newly admitted students of its Distance Learning Institute (DLI) to be focused, disciplined and uphold its academic and moral standards.

Ogundipe who made this known, recently, during the virtual matriculation ceremony, advised them to distinct themselves as well grounded students and also keep the flag of the university flying by aligning themselves to its vision.

"The University takes discipline as a serious issue, we shall not condone any act of indiscipline, misconduct, violence and other social vices,"he said.

The VC expressed delight about the ceremony saying that in the last 10 months, the institution was gradually witnessing a return of academic activities despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The dreaded Coronavirus dealt a great blow on activities on campus. We are therefore glad that academic activities are gradually retuning to our campus, albeit, through the virtual method, which is different from the traditional in-person mode. It may interest you to know that virtual learning is not entirely new to us, we are only deploying it at a larger scale this time. So our students need not worry too much. Let me assure you that the University of Lagos is prepared to ensure you get the best and a very rewarding experience throughout your period here.

He congratulated the matriculating students saying that the university has have in place the manpower and necessary equipment to ensure that staff and students flourish both locally and internationally.

In his remarks, the Director of the institute, Professor Uchenna Udeani who welcomed the students, noted that it has put in place various resources to enable them complete their studies and accomplish their dreams of becoming a graduate.

"There are also various academic support programmes that are available to enable you to succeed in your studies, so please utilise them,"he said, adding that they should be focused on their academics and desire to pass excellently.

"My wish for you all is to leave this campus with the qualification you came here for because that is what matters most. Do not just desire to pass, but desire to pass excellently."

Udeani advised them to familiarise with the Learning Management System (LMS) and what the assessment policy of DLI available online, adding, "while pursuing your studies, we have channels of communication to facilitate basic communication within the institute.'