Tanzania: Support JPM in Economic Transformation - Clerics

27 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Peti Siyame in Sumbawanga

THE newly elected Rukwa Regional Peace Committee has called on Tanzanians to continue praying and supporting President John Magufuli for his endeavour to transform the country's economy.

The committee also congratulated Dr Magufuli on his landslide victory during the October 28, 2020 general election.

They urged all Tanzanians to unite and collaborate with the fifth phase government under President Magufuli to boost the country's development.

The committee is made up of religious leaders from various denominations across the region.

The committee Chairman, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania (ELCT) Diocese of Lake Tanganyika, Rukwa and Katavi, Bishop Ambele Mwaipopo called upon Regional Commissioner Joachim Wangabo to convey their congratulatory message to the Head of State for being re-elected for another term.

Bishop Mwaipopo made the remarks on behalf of the newly elected members of the regional peace committee during an election meeting held in municipal council at the weekend, insisting that under President Magufuli, Tanzania would continue making tremendous progress in all sectors of the economy.

"We religious leaders have witnessed under his (Magufuli) leadership, Tanzania has sustained high economic growth. This outstanding performance did not come overnight, but was largely contributed by major economic reforms made by the fifth phase government," noted Bishop Mwaipopo.

He further explained that investments in major flagship projects such as Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), Julius Nyerere Hydropower Station (JNHS), flyovers, bridges, roads, ports expansion were positive results on economic growth.

They further called for peace and solidarity to maintain the country's status of living in peace.

For his part, Mr Wangabo called on religious leaders regardless of their affiliations to cooperate with regional administration to facilitate development for the betterment of citizens.

During the meeting, Bishop Mwaipopo was elected Committee Chairman and Chief Sheikh for Rukwa Region Rashid Akilimali was elected Vice-Chairman.

Others are Moravian Church Pastor Emanuel Sikazwe, who was elected General-Secretary and Assistant General-Secretary was Ustadh Mohamed from Bakwata.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Museveni Facing Struggle to Win Back the West in Latest Victory
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.