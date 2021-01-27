Tanzania: Support JPM in Economic Transformation - Clerics

THE newly elected Rukwa Regional Peace Committee has called on Tanzanians to continue praying and supporting President John Magufuli for his endeavour to transform the country's economy.

The committee also congratulated Dr Magufuli on his landslide victory during the October 28, 2020 general election.

They urged all Tanzanians to unite and collaborate with the fifth phase government under President Magufuli to boost the country's development.

The committee is made up of religious leaders from various denominations across the region.

The committee Chairman, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania (ELCT) Diocese of Lake Tanganyika, Rukwa and Katavi, Bishop Ambele Mwaipopo called upon Regional Commissioner Joachim Wangabo to convey their congratulatory message to the Head of State for being re-elected for another term.

Bishop Mwaipopo made the remarks on behalf of the newly elected members of the regional peace committee during an election meeting held in municipal council at the weekend, insisting that under President Magufuli, Tanzania would continue making tremendous progress in all sectors of the economy.

"We religious leaders have witnessed under his (Magufuli) leadership, Tanzania has sustained high economic growth. This outstanding performance did not come overnight, but was largely contributed by major economic reforms made by the fifth phase government," noted Bishop Mwaipopo.

He further explained that investments in major flagship projects such as Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), Julius Nyerere Hydropower Station (JNHS), flyovers, bridges, roads, ports expansion were positive results on economic growth.

They further called for peace and solidarity to maintain the country's status of living in peace.

For his part, Mr Wangabo called on religious leaders regardless of their affiliations to cooperate with regional administration to facilitate development for the betterment of citizens.

During the meeting, Bishop Mwaipopo was elected Committee Chairman and Chief Sheikh for Rukwa Region Rashid Akilimali was elected Vice-Chairman.

Others are Moravian Church Pastor Emanuel Sikazwe, who was elected General-Secretary and Assistant General-Secretary was Ustadh Mohamed from Bakwata.