Tanzania: Embassy to Run Cultural Festival in Dar Tomorrow

27 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE French Embassy in Tanzania will tomorrow run a cultural festival in Dar es Salaam to promote social inclusion and support the creative industry so that more young people could be employed.

Speaking in the city yesterday, French Ambassador to Tanzania Frederic Clavier further said it all came as the background of French President Emmanuel Macron's establishing new unprecedented relations between his country and the African continent, as far as cultural promotion was concerned.

The envoy noted that the festival would promote Tanzanian culture which harmonised its people through Kiswahili and create a platform for artists to display their talents.

"We want co-start cultural projects between artists, France and African creators and this in way, the French Embassy is committed to increasing support for upcoming artists and collaborating with cultural institutions in Tanzania like Basata, Nafasi Art Space, Muda Africa and DCMA in Zanzibar.

"Again, the cultural and creative industry will strengthen social relations and promote the priority themes of development such as education, gender, citizenship and solidarity.

"You (Tanzanians) are lucky that you have your language (Kiswahili) that promotes your culture, just as we have French that promotes our culture from extinction. If a culture lacks a particular language to promote it, chances are that it will most likely phase out," added the envoy.

He further said the day would be part of France globally and every year in its embassies, Alliances Françaises institutions celebrating culture and free movement of ideas.

"This year, the sixth edition of the Night of Ideas with the theme 'Together in Kiswahili Pamoja' will see cultural centres, libraries, universities, museums and art in five continents joining the event again to promote moments of privileged encounters with intellectuals and artists, actors of change and writers feeling closer than ever.

"This strengthens connections and borders for people to interact with other audiences without barriers and I invite all on January 28 to celebrate together Pamoja culture in Tanzania," said Mr Clavier.

For her part, Head of Development Cooperation and Cultural Arts at the Embassy, Cecile Frobert said the Night of Ideas event would question the Pamoja concept, Tanzanian uniqueness through a debate, a painting exhibition, dance performance and concerts worth attending.

Commenting, Akiko Dart, a painter who attended the event said there was a need to promote Tanzanian culture which was rich in several educative matters, besides creating job opportunities for the youth.

