Tanzania: Khalfan Ideal for Mwambusi Post, Yanga

YOUNG Africans said age, experience and exposure of their former midfielder Nizar Khalfan have earned him a chance to serve the team as the Assistant Coach.

Khalfan has since replaced the former Assistant Coach Juma Mwambusi who has requested to take a break from his coaching responsibilities on health grounds as recommended by his doctors.

Reacting to Khalfan's appointment on Tuesday was the club's Information Officer Hassan Bumbuli who explained that of many former Yanga players who have coaching credentials, Khalfan rose above all.

"After a thorough assessment of our former players who took up coaching lessons at some point of their career, an exercise which consumed at least two days, the judges recommended Khalfan to fill the Assistant Coach void. "Coaching slot is very tactical and requires a person who is serious with his works. All those who were shortlisted for the post conducted interviews but in the end, a group of judges were impressed with Khalfan to fill the vacuum," Bumbuli said.

He added that the incumbent coach Cedric Kaze suggested that he wanted to work with somebody who knows well the DNA of the club and ready to share ideas with him for the success of the team.

On his part, Mwambusi said he is saddened by negative comments made by some people over his decision to pause for a while from his duties at the club.

"There have been many stories which are misguiding Yanga family and those people who are involved in making such comments are destroying my reputation as a skilled and experienced football coach. "I have always enjoyed good working atmosphere at Yanga and this was the second time for me to work at the club as such, both of us value each other well hence those who need to divide us have no room to excel," Mwambusi said.

He further pointed out that the ongoing claims on social media outlets that he owes Yanga are baseless and should never be entertained at all.

Yanga officially began their training sessions on Monday ahead of the resumption of the Mainland Premier League clashes whose normal flow of matches are scheduled on February 13th.