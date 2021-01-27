Uganda: How Parties Shared Seats in City, Municipal Elections

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has scooped most of the positions in the urban council elections, leaving the Opposition parties and the Independents to share the remaining spoils.

The NRM party scooped 24 slots, while the Opposition and Independent candidates shared the remaining 30 slots.

The latest results bolster the strong performance by the NRM party across the country, leaving the Opposition trailing.

The National Unity Platform (NUP) party has once again emerged the dominant force in the central region, while Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) made its presence felt in upcountry cities and municipalities.

The ruling party was dominant in western and eastern Uganda, while the Opposition candidates dominated the central and northern Uganda.

Central Uganda has continued to see NUP scooping more slots than other parties, followed by the NRM and still in the third slot comes the FDC party.

The ruling party performed better in the municipalities, while the Opposition candidates dominated both Kampala metropolitan and the new cities.

Out of 25 divisions in the cities, 15 were taken by the Opposition and Independent candidates, while NRM scooped 10.

Of the 31 municipalities, the figures are almost evenly shared, with NRM taking 15 slots, while the Opposition and independents combined have taken 16 slots.

Candidate

Division/Municipality

Party

KAMPALA CITY

Paul Mugambe

Nakawa Division

NUP

Salim Uhuru

Kampala Central

NRM

Emmanuel Sserunjoji

Kawempe Division

NUP

Kasirye Nganda Ali

Makindye Division

NUP

Mberaze M. Zacchy

Rubaga Division

NUP

ARUA CITY

Muzaid Khemis

Arua Central

FDC

Avutia Malon

Ayivu Division

FDC

GULU CITY

Patrick Lumumba

Gulu West

FDC

Geoffrey Otim

Gulu East

DP

LIRA CITY

Michael O. Achonga

Lira City West Division

IND

George Okello Ayo

Lira City East Division

UPC

MBARARA CITY

Gumisiriza Kyabwisho

Mbarara City North

NRM

Jomo Mugabi

Mbarara City South

NRM

SOROTI CITY

Peter Patrick Emaru

Soroti City West Division

FDC

Paul Omer

Soroti City East Division

FDC

FORT PORTAL CITY

Richard Muhumuza

Fort Portal City Central

NRM

Mr Kiiza Joseph

Fort Portal City North

NRM

HOIMA CITY

Bosco Muhanuzi

Hoima City East Dvision

NRM

Robert K. Ruhigwa

Hoima City West Dvision

NRM

MASAKA CITY

Michael Nakumusana

Nyendo -Mukungwe Mun

NUP

Steven Lukyamuzi

Kimaanya /Kabonera Mun

NUP

MBALE CITY

Muhamood Mutenyo

Industrial City Division

NRM

George Mwanika

Northern City Division

NRM

JINJA CITY

Ashraf Nasser

Jinja South Division

NRM

Ayub Wabika

Jinja North Division

FDC

MUNICIPALITIES

Andrew T. Mangusho

Kapchorwa Municipality

NRM

Kenneth Orono Nyapidi

Tororo municipality

IND

Ayub Mukiliza

Bugiri Municipality

NRM

Bamu Luwano

Iganga Municipality

NUP

Sadik Amin Agele

Busia Municipality

FDC

Aziz Luwano

Kamuli Municipality

NRM

Yasin Kyazze

Njeru Municipality

NRM

John Bosco Asea

Lugazi Muncipality

FDC

Wilson Sanya

Koboko Municipality

NRM

Geoffrey Ngiriker

Nebbi Municipality

NRM

Mr Charles Makuru

Rukungiri Municipality

FDC

Jacob Kafureeka

Ntungamo Municipality

NRM

Sentaro Byamugisha

Kabale Municipality

IND

Richards Ndyana

Kisoro Municipality

NRM

Abel Kahara

Sheema Municipality

NRM

Mr Richard Byaruhanga

Bushenyi-Ishaka Mun

NRM

Apollo Kibeherere

Ibanda Municipality

NRM

Fabrice Rulinda

Entebbe Municipality

IND

Julius Mutebi

Kiira Municiality

NUP

Bakitte Reginah Betty

Nansana Municipality

NUP

Ssemwanga Godfery

Makindye-Ssabagabo

NUP

Richard Okwera Ojara

Kitgum Municipality

IND

Patrick Ongom Eyul

Apac Municipality

UPC

Chance Kahindo

Kasese Municipality

FDC

Ronald Kymuhendo

Masindi Municipality

NRM

Erisa M. Nkoyooyo

Mukono Municiaplity

NUP

Richard Ocom

Kumi Municiaplity

NRM

Peter Abrahams Irar

Kotido Municipality

Ismael Mohamed

Moroto Municipality

NRM

Faustin Lukonge

Mityana Municipality

NUP

Innocent Ssekiziyivu

Mubende Municipality

NRM

31 Muncipalities

11 cities (25 divisions)

Compiled by Franklin Draku, Perez Rumanzi, Alfred Tumushabe, Robert Muhereza, Milton Bandiho, Ronald Kabanza, Elly Karenzi, Jonan Bainimugisha, Joseph Omolo, Arthur Wadero, Shabibah Nakirigya, Irene Abalo, Felix Warom, Rashul Adidi and Ibrahim Adubango, Abubaker Kirunda, Isaac Otwii, Billy Okech, Godfrey Nsingwire, Simon Emwamu, Alex Ashaba, Enid Ninsiima, Francis Mugerwa, Micheal Woniala, Kitunzi Yahudu, Joseph Omollo, Fred Wambede, Al-Mahdi Ssenkabirwa, Malik Fahad, Eve Muganga, Jessica Sabano & Barbara Nalweyiso