Uganda: How Parties Shared Seats in City, Municipal Elections

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has scooped most of the positions in the urban council elections, leaving the Opposition parties and the Independents to share the remaining spoils.
The NRM party scooped 24 slots, while the Opposition and Independent candidates shared the remaining 30 slots.
The latest results bolster the strong performance by the NRM party across the country, leaving the Opposition trailing.
The National Unity Platform (NUP) party has once again emerged the dominant force in the central region, while Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) made its presence felt in upcountry cities and municipalities.
The ruling party was dominant in western and eastern Uganda, while the Opposition candidates dominated the central and northern Uganda.
Central Uganda has continued to see NUP scooping more slots than other parties, followed by the NRM and still in the third slot comes the FDC party.
The ruling party performed better in the municipalities, while the Opposition candidates dominated both Kampala metropolitan and the new cities.
Out of 25 divisions in the cities, 15 were taken by the Opposition and Independent candidates, while NRM scooped 10.
Of the 31 municipalities, the figures are almost evenly shared, with NRM taking 15 slots, while the Opposition and independents combined have taken 16 slots.
Candidate
Division/Municipality
Party
KAMPALA CITY
Paul Mugambe
Nakawa Division
NUP
Salim Uhuru
Kampala Central
NRM
Emmanuel Sserunjoji
Kawempe Division
NUP
Kasirye Nganda Ali
Makindye Division
NUP
Mberaze M. Zacchy
Rubaga Division
NUP
ARUA CITY
Muzaid Khemis
Arua Central
FDC
Avutia Malon
Ayivu Division
FDC
GULU CITY
Patrick Lumumba
Gulu West
FDC
Geoffrey Otim
Gulu East
DP
LIRA CITY
Michael O. Achonga
Lira City West Division
IND
George Okello Ayo
Lira City East Division
UPC
MBARARA CITY
Gumisiriza Kyabwisho
Mbarara City North
NRM
Jomo Mugabi
Mbarara City South
NRM
SOROTI CITY
Peter Patrick Emaru
Soroti City West Division
FDC
Paul Omer
Soroti City East Division
FDC
FORT PORTAL CITY
Richard Muhumuza
Fort Portal City Central
NRM
Mr Kiiza Joseph
Fort Portal City North
NRM
HOIMA CITY
Bosco Muhanuzi
Hoima City East Dvision
NRM
Robert K. Ruhigwa
Hoima City West Dvision
NRM
MASAKA CITY
Michael Nakumusana
Nyendo -Mukungwe Mun
NUP
Steven Lukyamuzi
Kimaanya /Kabonera Mun
NUP
MBALE CITY
Muhamood Mutenyo
Industrial City Division
NRM
George Mwanika
Northern City Division
NRM
JINJA CITY
Ashraf Nasser
Jinja South Division
NRM
Ayub Wabika
Jinja North Division
FDC
MUNICIPALITIES
Andrew T. Mangusho
Kapchorwa Municipality
NRM
Kenneth Orono Nyapidi
Tororo municipality
IND
Ayub Mukiliza
Bugiri Municipality
NRM
Bamu Luwano
Iganga Municipality
NUP
Sadik Amin Agele
Busia Municipality
FDC
Aziz Luwano
Kamuli Municipality
NRM
Yasin Kyazze
Njeru Municipality
NRM
John Bosco Asea
Lugazi Muncipality
FDC
Wilson Sanya
Koboko Municipality
NRM
Geoffrey Ngiriker
Nebbi Municipality
NRM
Mr Charles Makuru
Rukungiri Municipality
FDC
Jacob Kafureeka
Ntungamo Municipality
NRM
Sentaro Byamugisha
Kabale Municipality
IND
Richards Ndyana
Kisoro Municipality
NRM
Abel Kahara
Sheema Municipality
NRM
Mr Richard Byaruhanga
Bushenyi-Ishaka Mun
NRM
Apollo Kibeherere
Ibanda Municipality
NRM
Fabrice Rulinda
Entebbe Municipality
IND
Julius Mutebi
Kiira Municiality
NUP
Bakitte Reginah Betty
Nansana Municipality
NUP
Ssemwanga Godfery
Makindye-Ssabagabo
NUP
Richard Okwera Ojara
Kitgum Municipality
IND
Patrick Ongom Eyul
Apac Municipality
UPC
Chance Kahindo
Kasese Municipality
FDC
Ronald Kymuhendo
Masindi Municipality
NRM
Erisa M. Nkoyooyo
Mukono Municiaplity
NUP
Richard Ocom
Kumi Municiaplity
NRM
Peter Abrahams Irar
Kotido Municipality
Ismael Mohamed
Moroto Municipality
NRM
Faustin Lukonge
Mityana Municipality
NUP
Innocent Ssekiziyivu
Mubende Municipality
NRM
31 Muncipalities
11 cities (25 divisions)
Compiled by Franklin Draku, Perez Rumanzi, Alfred Tumushabe, Robert Muhereza, Milton Bandiho, Ronald Kabanza, Elly Karenzi, Jonan Bainimugisha, Joseph Omolo, Arthur Wadero, Shabibah Nakirigya, Irene Abalo, Felix Warom, Rashul Adidi and Ibrahim Adubango, Abubaker Kirunda, Isaac Otwii, Billy Okech, Godfrey Nsingwire, Simon Emwamu, Alex Ashaba, Enid Ninsiima, Francis Mugerwa, Micheal Woniala, Kitunzi Yahudu, Joseph Omollo, Fred Wambede, Al-Mahdi Ssenkabirwa, Malik Fahad, Eve Muganga, Jessica Sabano & Barbara Nalweyiso