Nigeria: Top 11 Items Nigeria Imported At Peak of Covid-19 in 2020

27 January 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mary Izuaka

Nigeria relies heavily on importation, and buys a reasonable amount of even food from other countries.

Nigeria's trade report for two quarters of 2020 has given an insight into the items the country spent most of its foreign exchange on as COVID-19 hammered the nation's economy and shut businesses.

The report by the National Trade Negotiation Office shows that for the second and third quarters of last year, the country imported mostly identical items, suggesting the trend continued for the entire year.

Nigeria relies heavily on importation, and buys a reasonable amount of even food from other countries. It exports mostly crude oil and gas.

Second Quarter

The value of Nigeria merchandise trade in the second quarter stood at N6.2 trillion, lower by 27.30 per cent than what was achieved between January and March when COVID-19 lockdown had not taken a hold.

Of that figure, Nigeria only exported goods worth N2.2 trillion, almost half of what it sold the previous quarter, leaving a trade deficit of N1.8 trillion.

The country imported the most from China, United States and India in the second quarter of 2020. Others are India, Netherlands, Germany, Brazil, Russia, South Korea, United Kingdom and Italy.

For the second quarter, between April and June, here are the 10 most imported items:

1. Used vehicles

2. Durum wheat

3. Motorcycles

4. Motor spirit ordinary

5. Herbicides and anti-sprouting products

6. Machines or the reception, conversion and transmission or regeneration of voice, images...

7. Milk and cream in powder

8. Cane sugar meant for sugars refinery

9. Antibiotics

10. Flat/hot rolled iron/steel in coil

Third Quarter

The third quarter, between July and September, saw mostly the same items, but with some climbing the table.

Herbicides and anti-sprouting products, machines or the reception, conversion and transmission or regeneration of voice, images, antibiotics and flat/hot rolled iron/steel in coil did not make the first 10 this time. Plumbing items like taps, valves made the list, bringing the total number of items to 11.

Here is the list for Q3.

1. Motor spirit ordinary

2. Durum Wheat

3. Used vehicles

4. Cane sugar

5. Motorcycles

6. Gas oil

7. Milk and cream powder

8. Plumbing parts like taps, valves

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Museveni Facing Struggle to Win Back the West in Latest Victory
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.