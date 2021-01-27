Nigeria: Hisbah Arrests 'Organizers' of Sex Party in Bauchi

The Bauchi state Hisbah says it recently arrested no fewer than six youths who specialized in organizing sex orgies and fomenting trouble in Dolam village, in Tafawa Balewa local Government Area of the state.

Malam Aminu Idris, the permanent commissioner in-charge of Hisbah and Sharia implementation, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi, on Monday.

Idris, who identified the culprits as Abdurrauf Kabir 25, Dabo Yusuf 26, Abdurrazak Isah 24, Habu Umar 27, Yaron Nuhu-Maikaji 30, and Abdurrashid Shehu 31, said they were using a primary school building in the area to commit the act.

He said the culprits were in the habit of organizing disco parties, locally called Gwaidu, during which they lured young girls into illicit sexual relationships, while at times they used force to intimidate innocent people.

Idris said the attention of his department was drawn by the local Hisbah office in the area, after which the office swung into action and arrested all those involved.

After discreet investigations, the commissioner said, the state Hisbah office summoned the parents of the culprits, counselled them both and made them to signed an undertaking against repeating the offence.

Idris said the Hisbah department would, hence forth, not hesitate to prosecute such culprits in a competent court of law, stressing, "as a Lawyer I will do everything possible to ensure that our existing laws were not flagrantly violated".

He appealed to the state government to hasten the appointment of the state Hisbah Board, as well as provide additional financial and logistics support to the department to enable it perform optimally.

The Hisbah department also confiscated and destroyed no fewer than 885 cartons of liquor, as part of its efforts to implement Sharia law in the state. (NAN)