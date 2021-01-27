Nigeria: Nollywood Actor, Ernest Asuzu, Is Dead

Pixabay
(file photo).
27 January 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jayne Augoye

Ernest Asuzu, who has been down with stroke since 2015, died on Tuesday night in Lagos.

A Nollywood actor, Ernest Asuzu, is dead.

His close friend and journalist, Sam Anokam, who confirmed the sad incident to PREMIUM TIMES, said he died on Tuesday night.

He was 37.

Asuzu began his acting career in the '90s and rose to prominence after he starred in the 1997 Nollywood classic, 'Rituals'

He was the toast of Nollywood until his career nosedived after he came down with a stroke in 2015 which affected his speech. He was also bedridden for three years.

In his last interview published by this newspaper in December 2020, Asuzu said his problem was spiritual. He was also planning a return to Nollywood and music after an eight-year hiatus.

He launched a music album, a 7-track album titled, 'The Truth' in December 2020.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Museveni Facing Struggle to Win Back the West in Latest Victory
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.