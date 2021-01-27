Botswana: Elephant Kills Herder

27 January 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Goitsemodimo Williams-Madzonga

Ngwasha — A 71-year-old Zimbabwean national working as a herder at Metsibothoko ranch cattle posts in the Nata area was reportedly killed by an elephant on January 26.

According to Nata Police station commander, Assistant Superintendent Phetogo Philmon, the man was with two companions, who managed to escape and reported the matter to the police.

Quoting the companions, he told BOPA in an interview that the three were out looking for cattle when they found the elephant drinking at a pond, which then charged at them.

ASP Philmon said the deceased's body had been taken to Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital in Francistown for postmortem.

Meanwhile, his relatives have been located while police investigations into the incident are continuing.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Museveni Facing Struggle to Win Back the West in Latest Victory
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.