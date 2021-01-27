Botswana: Elephant Kills Herder

Ngwasha — A 71-year-old Zimbabwean national working as a herder at Metsibothoko ranch cattle posts in the Nata area was reportedly killed by an elephant on January 26.

According to Nata Police station commander, Assistant Superintendent Phetogo Philmon, the man was with two companions, who managed to escape and reported the matter to the police.

Quoting the companions, he told BOPA in an interview that the three were out looking for cattle when they found the elephant drinking at a pond, which then charged at them.

ASP Philmon said the deceased's body had been taken to Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital in Francistown for postmortem.

Meanwhile, his relatives have been located while police investigations into the incident are continuing.

Source : BOPA