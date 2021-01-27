Botswana: Fakude's Demise Moves Many

Gaborone — A saying that a man writes his obituary whilst alive became apparent since the demise of former Zebras coach Major David 'Fakude' Bright.

Since succumbing to COVID-19 at Sir Ketumile Masire Teaching Hospital on Monday, social media platforms and news channels have been abuzz with heartfelt messages especially on his contribution to football development.

President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi, through his official Facebook page, said he was saddened by the passing on of one of the country's legends, Major Bright.

President Masisi hailed the former Zebras coach for putting Botswana on the international map.

He said Bright had dedicated his life to the service of the country; having served in the Botswana Defence Force and the football fraternity, where he left an indelible mark.

"On behalf of the people of Botswana and indeed on my own behalf, I send my condolences to his family and the football fraternity at large. Robala ka kagiso Major. Robala Fakude," wrote President Masisi.

Additionally, Batswana from different walks of life, continue to send message of condolences to Bright's family.

Botswana Football Association president, Maclean Letshwiti, wrote on twitter that 'shedding tears when someone dies is normal, but I think more people than normal are shedding tears over this and I think they're shedding more than normal.I think that's just because of the way Bright lived his life, so positive, so influential and just doing things the right way even when faced with some of the most long odds imaginable. Rest in Peace Major David Bright," he said.

His former club Santos Football Club wrote, 'It is with much sadness we wish to pass our heartfelt condolences to the family of our former coach, Major David Bright, who passed away after he lost the fight against COVID-19 on Monday. May the Major rest in peace".

Former Zebras coach, Peter Butler wrtote, 'tragic and very sad to hear of the passing of Major David Bright. My condolences to his family. He was a great servant to Botswana football- RIP David," he said

South Africa Chippa United FC: "We are also sending our heartfelt condolences to the family of Major David Bright. Thank you for your contribution to Southern African football. He was a part of Chippa United in 2015".

Former Radio Botswana journalist, Thuso Palai: "Township Rollers had this goalkeeper called Shakes, the guy never talked. He was shy and very quiet.

So in one game Popa conceded a corner and when corner came in ga bo go nna le thakatlhakano, Shakes a thulana le di defenders and we conceded.

When he asked what happened the defenders said Shakes didn't call for the ball, that's why ho thulanwe.

And in true Fakude style, he said "monna Shakes, nna ke ya go go ruta go bua."

So for the whole of the following week Shakes came to practice just to throw the ball in the air and jump for it shouting 'my ball' and 'keeper's ball" .

Kutlwano Magazine sub-editor Kesentse Ketumile: I have never interviewed him.

In my five years from 2005-2010 as a sport scribe, I never penned a story with him as my source.

He is the only one I have never interviewed both as a national and club coach.

I will never interview him unless he is resurrected.

One day, while the national Under-23 Team was in camp, I was assigned to do a pre-match interview with him at SSKB Football Grounds.

I found him taking the boys through their paces. He came over and said, 'You want an interview, we busy mfana...maar Kenneth can help you."

He was referring to his then assistant, Kenneth Mogae".

Meanwhile, Botswana Football Association (BFA) said Bright had an illustrious coaching career over the years and was considered to be one of Botswana's most successful coaches.

Born on June 13, 1956, Bright was a retired Botswana Defence Force (BDF) member, who during his 13-year spell with Mogoditshane Fighters led the team to three consecutive Botswana Premier League (BPL) titles between 1999 and 2001.

BFA stated that the remarkable and unassuming coach had a positive football career both in and outside the country, having also coached in South Africa for clubs such as Engen Santos, Bay United, Royal Eagles and Black Leopards, whilst locally he guided the likes of Mogoditshane Fighters, BDF XI, Township Rollers, Gaborone United, Holy Ghost, Morupule Wanderers and Sua Flamingoes.

According to the BFA, his spell with the Botswana senior national team, The Zebras ran between the years of 1997-98, 1999, 2000 and 2017-2019.

He was also remarkable with the national Under-23 men's team, which nearly qualified for the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Source : BOPA