South Sudan Authorities Arrest Two People With $1.8m Counterfeit Cash

Pixabay
(File photo).
27 January 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Garang A. Malak

The South Sudan's Internal Security Bureau of the National Security Services in Juba has apprehended two people believed to have counterfeited more than $1.8 million.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, David John Kumuri, National Security director of Public Relations, said the suspects were arrested in separate operations.

"The two suspects were respectively apprehended in possession of a machine for counterfeiting United States dollars, as well as fake dollars amounting to 1,880,000 US dollars.

"The suspects are identified as Joseph William Deng, a South Sudanese national who was arrested in possession of 380,000 US dollars and Daniel Brown Nema, a Liberian national who was arrested in possession of a counterfeiting machine and 1,500,000 United States fake dollars," Mr Kumuri said.

In 2020, a South Sudanese national was arrested in Malaba at the Kenya-Uganda border with fake US dollars and counterfeit materials used to produce the illegal currency.

He was arrested by Ugandan authorities while crossing in from the Kenyan side of the border, enroute to South Sudan.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Museveni Facing Struggle to Win Back the West in Latest Victory
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.