Namibia: Green Enterprise Solutions Inducts 25 Students to Build ICT-Knowledge for the Next Generation of Professionals

27 January 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Local ICT company, Green Enterprise Solutions, is hosting a two week-long induction to build capacity amongst 25 selected students from tertiary institutions, giving them real-world experience to enhance their theoretical knowledge.

The students are from the Namibia University of Science and Technology, University of Namibia, Lingua College and International University of Management. The fully-fledged programme gives a 'hands-on' educational framework for interns and young Namibian professionals giving them experience in technical and administrative programmes of ICT. These include; software development, infrastructure technologies, networking and cyber security.

Many local tertiary students have limited options when it comes to internship opportunities, even though it is an academic requirement during their final year of studies before obtaining their respective qualifications. This was one of the reasons that over the past 10 years to date, Green Enterprise Solutions has hosted a number of students from the Namibia University of Science and Technology. University of Namibia, International University of Management and Lingua College.

The duration of these internships is between three to six months or longer, depending on the internship guide and requirements as well as performance of the interns.

At the week-long induction session this week, Green Enterprise Solutions' Managing Director Kehad Snydewel highlighted that as a Namibian company, it is important to actively participate in this programme.

"Otherwise Namibia will not have local capable resources to contribute to the development of Namibia with bespoke ICT solutions and contribute to the further development of Namibia as a knowledge-based society," Snydewel said.

Students taking part in the two-week induction.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Museveni Facing Struggle to Win Back the West in Latest Victory
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.