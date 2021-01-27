Namibia: Walvis Bay Plans Doing Things Differently

27 January 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

THE Walvis Bay municipal council says because things are different, they too will have to do things differently.

This was said by the mayor, Trevino Forbes, during the council's first ordinary meeting held on Tuesday at the Kuisebmond municipal chambers, which was attended by all councillors.

Members of the community, especially political parties' representatives, filled up the gallery.

Forbes said by doing things differently, the livelihoods and people's dignity would need to be put first.

"We are aware that people are tired, people want answers and solutions, yet we ask the community to practice patience and allow for the development of strategic negotiations between council and the relevant stakeholders such as the central government in order to bring about long-term solutions," he said.

He added that the council's term will be a learning curve for the councillors which they should embrace in terms of how they do things politically and administratively.

He promised that the council will be transparent, fair, and not make commitments they would not fulfill.

On top of their priority list is housing to make Walvis Bay a shack-free town, job creation and improved service delivery.

Prioritising housing delivery was welcomed by shacks dweller Iyaloo Shaduka who also attended the meeting.

"I want to thank the councillors for making housing provision a priority in Walvis Bay. It's not a big issue to tackle housing; it is the pace that they must use. If the councillors need help the community is there," said Shaduka.

Swapo information mobiliser for Walvis Bay rural constituency Bartholomeus Patrick, says they will be watching how the council responds to the community call on the issue of shelter.

"I believe the programs in place that were started by the previous councillors are going on because those are programmes that are already in existence. I believe the current council will carry on with the programmes," said Patrick.

Harold Davids of the Popular Democratic Movement also welcomed the move but advised that councillors should not bog themselves down with matters that do into fall under their ambit such as job creation.

