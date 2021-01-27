Namibia: Presidential Families Feast On Tunacor

SOME Tunacor shareholders were allegedly shocked to learn that president Hage Geingob's children were co-owners of a fishing company with close ties to political power.

Tunacor issued a statement yesterday denying any wrongdoing after being questioned on how it roped in children and family members of two Namibian presidents - Geingob and former president Hifikepunye Pohamba.

The Tunacor saga has also led to revelations that Geingob's daughters own a fishing company that was hand-picked and given fishing quotas by former minister of fisheries and marine resources Bernhard Esau.

This drags Geingob's name into the awarding of fishing quotas at a time when there appears to be strong resistance from the president's administration to reform the corruption-hit sector.

Details of Tunacor's shareholders were first reported on talk-show radio Eagle FM this week.

At the heart of this story is how politicians and their cronies positioned themselves to benefit from Namibia's fish resources.

Tunacor's shareholder list includes Geingob's two daughters, Pohamba's wife and their three daughters.

Tunacor insisted this week that vice president Nangolo Mbumba's wife, Sustjie, is no longer involved in the company - despite her name appearing on the list as a trustee of one of the beneficiaries.

There are allegations that companies under the Tunacor flagship have been previously favoured by Esau and new fisheries minister Albert Kawana, who has failed to change laws that allowed for alleged corruption deals involving around N$2 billion.

Kawana refused to comment on the Tunacor saga yesterday.

The Namibian understands some shareholders are set to question Tunacor's management on how the presidents' daughters were brought into the company.

FIRST FAMILIES

Geingob has in recent years publicly supported calls to reform the fishing industry to be more inclusive, but his actions have fallen short.

For instance, he was advised to scrap the current system of dishing out fishing quotas, but he has not stopped the practice.

His daughters are some of the main beneficiaries of Tunacor - a company that has in recent years turned into one of the biggest fishing companies in the country.

Geingob's daughters - Nangula Geingos Dukes and Oshoveli Munashimue - are trustees of the Naaveyo Family Trust.

Calls to Geingos Dukes went unanswered while messages sent to her were also not replied to.

It's unclear if Geingob knew his daughters are players in Tunacor.

Pohamba served as fisheries minister before he became the head of state. During his presidency, Pohamba said he turned down fishing quota offers.

He also castigated Namibians who sold quotas without sweating.

A Namibian Sun report on 24 March 2014 quoted Pohamba as saying that during his tenure as fisheries minister between 1995 and 1998, he observed with great concern how many Namibians, who received fishing quotas at the time, sold off their stakes to foreigners for a quick buck.

"They went to build nice houses and [buy] Mercedes Benzes, and they are now out of the fishing industry," the former president said.

"They sold their shares to the same foreign people that we are trying to deprive control of our fishing industry."

Now his daughters are part of a trust that owns Tunacor.

Pohamba's family owns shares through Shetweni Pamwe Trust.

This involves his wife, Penehupifo Pohamba, and daughters, Kaupomhote Pohamba and Ndapandowala Pohamba.

Vice president Nangolo Mbumba's wife, Sustjie Mbumba, represents Tunacor Charitable Trust.

SHAREHOLDERS

Tunacor was established in 1958 under white ownership as a pilchard cannery and fishmeal facility.

The company was largely under South African ownership and later under Spanish management until it was fully Namibianised in 2014.

Tunacor said it now owns and operates eight wet fish vessels and four freezer vessels.

As a joint venture it is made up of eight major companies composed of several smaller companies.

Its main shareholders are Beluga Group, which holds 25,92% shares, and the Kaume Group of companies, which owns 18,08%.

Other shareholders in the Tunacor venture are Atab Fishing (15%), Voorbok Fishing (Pty) Ltd (11%), Tumina Fishing (Pty) Ltd (10%), Ozohi Fishing Company (10%), the Namibia Former Robin Island Political Prisoners Trust (6%) and the Tunacor Charitable Trust, with 4% of shares.

These companies comprise various smaller ventures and consortiums of companies that have been allocated fishing rights by the government.

Many of the joint ventures' individual companies joined Tunacor to get access to vessels and fishing factories.

Ownership of vessels and factories has been used over the years as one of the major requirements for the allocation of fishing rights.

"The government told us from the beginning that if we want to continue benefiting from the fishing industry, we needed to participate fully in the fishing industry, which means we needed to have vessels, a factory and these types of things," says Mike Kavekotora whose company, Ozohi Fishing, is also part of the Tunacor venture.

"That's why we ended up creating Etale Fishing and later ended up with Tunacor," he says.

Kavekotora says his company puts all the quotas it gets from the government into the Tunacor pool "in order for us to become beneficiaries of the processing and operation of Tunacor".

They are paid dividends based on their percentage of ownership in Tunacor.

He says it is possible that some companies under Tunacor are favoured and are allocated more quotas to increase their share of dividends.

"There could be a possibility that during Esau's time, certain structures were created within Tunacor to ensure that some companies benefit more at the end of the day. Esau and some people were calculating what they were doing. But for some of us we wouldn't know that," he says.

The passing of Tunacor into the hands of Namibians coincided with Esau taking quotas from Namsov Fishing Enterprises, which employed more than 650 people and was valued at N$1,1 billion.

Esau squeezed Namsov tightly by heavily reducing their quotas, and favouring briefcase companies and propping up Tunacor instead.

The briefcase companies turned out to be a fishing scheme which benefited politicians and some of their business cronies.

It marked the start of Namibia's infamous Fishrot scandal.

Namsov's losses began to mount and it collapsed, forcing Bidvest, the majority owner, to sell the company.

Tunacor capitalised from Namsov's fall from grace, which was mainly pushed for by Esau and former minister of justice Sacky Shanghala.

Two years ago, the Tunacor Group bought Namsov's assets and vessels valued at around N$230 million.

Last year, Tunacor also bought a vessel called the Heinaste for about N$280 million from Samherji - the Icelandic company at the centre of the Fishrot corruption scandal.

This vessel was initially confiscated by prosecutor general Martha Imalwa.

But Imalwa - out of the blue - allowed Tunacor to buy the vessel from Samherji, which is accused of large-scale corruption in Namibia.

The vessel's Namibian owners were also in dispute.

Tunacor has for years learnt how to please the government.

In December last year, the company started recruiting fishermen who were retrenched after Namsov's collapse in 2015.

'DON'T BLAME US'

Tunacor's board chairperson, Sidney Martin, told The Namibian yesterday claims that his company is cosy with politicians are not true.

He confirmed that Geingob's daughters became part of Tunacor by virtue of having fishing quotas, but said it was above board.

Martin said he dealt with the company in general and not with individuals, adding that their company saw opportunities in the sector.

He said it's "pure nonsense" that Tunacor deliberately included children of politicians to gain advantages.

"Our aim is to get the rights holders with fishing quotas. How they get the fishing quotas is not up to us," he said.

According to him, Tunacor "met the criteria and conditions set up by the government of the Namibianisation policy. Why are we now being crucified?".

He admitted that Tunacor received various applications from Namibian companies before the last call for fishing rights applications.

Presidents have enormous authority, including over how quotas will be awarded.

But Martin believes the president's children should be allowed the chance to benefit from the sector that is dominated by rent-seekers.

"Why should we discriminate against them?" the businessman said, adding that Tunacor is exactly what the government wants from Namibian fishing companies.

He said the public should not confuse them with the Fishrot scandal.

"We are not part of those who exploited the resource for their own good," he said.

BELUGA FISHING

The Beluga Fishing joint venture which is the majority shareholder in the Tunacor venture and is made up of companies such as Diaz Fishing, M Investments Holdings (Pty) Ltd, Empire Fishing, Morca Fishing, Moria Fishing and Ombaye Fishing among others.

M Investments Holdings is owned by Sydney Martin.

Former minister of education, arts and culture Katrina Hanse-Himarwa, and former minister of poverty eradication Zephania Kameeta, among others, have shares in Moria Fishing.

Kavango West regional governor Sirkka Ausiku and Rally for Democracy and Progress politician Libolly Haufiku own shares in Ombaye Fishing.

Kaume Fishing, which holds the second-largest stake in Tunacor, is made up of at least six or more joint ventures which own other smaller companies.

Other prominent people who own companies that fall under the Tunacor venture include businessman Vaino Nghipondoka, executive director of workks and transport Wilhencia Uiras, Swapo parliamentarian Tobie Aupindi, former Namibia chamber of commerce and industry boss Taara Shaanika, Napwu general secretary Petrus Nevonga, and Namibian fishing association chairman Matty Amukwa.

The late Andimba Toivo ya Toivo is still listed as a trustee of the Former Robin Island Political Prisoners Trust, which owned 6% of Tunacor.

Other well-known politicians listed under this trust are Swapo parliamentarian Jerry Ekandjo, former Congress of Democrats leader Ben Ulenga, and the late deputy minister of defence, Peter Iilonga.

The list shows that Tunacor's chief executive officer, Peya Hitula, is involved in three companies that make up the ownership structure.

TUNACOR'S RESPONSE

Hitula in a statement issued yesterday said all share transactions in the company have been and will continue to be done on a commercial basis "without government or ministerial" intervention.

Before it was "Namibianised", Hitula said the company only had one quota to harvest hake since 1992.

"In fact, the quota of Tunacor significantly reduced under Bernhard Esau's period as minister of fisheries and marine resources," he said.

He said the 2014 "Namibianisation" paved the way for other foreign-owned fishing companies to open their shareholding to Namibians.

"Tunacor currently sources on commercial terms from multiple Namibian quota holders more than 80% of the quota which is needed for its operations to sustain both its modern infrastructure and substantial employment levels," Hitula said.