Namibia: Govt Won't Buy Farms If Economy Does Not Improve

The acquisition of agricultural land from previously advantaged groups for more equal redistribution could be halted if the economy does not grow and allow more funds for purchasing land.

This has raised questions on whether the government would meet its target of acquiring five million hectares of land, given the country's turbulent economy since 2017 - exacerbated by Covid-19.

The government has failed to abolish the policy of expropriating land in the public's interest as the only viable method of land acquisition.

According to prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila in a progress report on the second land conference released late last year, the buying of farms by the government would only take place if the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform is allocated sufficient funds from treasury.

"So far the market has delivered land for acquisition. However, the power of acquisition relies on the status of an economy at a given time. It is the status of the economy that informs how much can be spent. The current economic turbulence did not allow the increase of funds for land purchase," she said.

According to the land ministry's 2020 technical paper, the government initiated the land reform programme in 1990 in response to skewed land distribution and ownership patterns.

To ensure the equitable distribution of and access to land; promote sustainable economic growth, lower income inequalities and reduce poverty, the ministry was supposed to acquire five million hectares of agricultural commercial land.

The land was then to be made available to previously disadvantaged landless Namibians.

The technical paper indicated that by June last year, 556 commercial farms, constituting 3,3 million hectares, have been acquired at a cost of N$2,3 billion, benefiting 5 373 families.

A total of 1,7 million hectares are yet to be acquired to meet the current set target of five million hectares.

Given the allocation for last year, the question is raised whether expropriation of farmland for resettlement is financially possible.

Agriculture and land reform were allocated only N$1,3 billion, which they had to share.

The price at which agricultural land is offered to the government, compared to the appropriated budget for land acquisition remains a challenge.

Under the willing buyer-willing seller policy, the government bought farms at market prices, and had the 'right of first refusal' on every farm entering the market.

This means if the Ministry of Finance does not collect enough revenue from taxpayers, it must also reduce its allocation to the agriculture and land ministry, which is responsible for buying farms for resettlement.

The process entirely depends on Namibia's economic growth, which depends on a rise in transactions, profit, and employment as sources of revenue for the treasury.

However, the outlook for the economy is quite gloomy, which leaves the possibility of purchasing farms unpredictable and weak.

According to the 2021 economic outlook by Cirrus Capital, "sticky expenditure and a hollowed-out revenue base will make stabilising the government's finances a difficult task, while also necessitating a careful manoeuvring of maturing debt".

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said the government has since 2018 purchased 26 farms with a combined value of N$285 million.

The land reform ministry has identified 281 farms, totalling more than 1,3 million hectares, owned by foreigners.

The ministry estimates that if the budget for land acquisition improves, it would take six years to acquire the 1,3 million hectares.

This improvement, once again, depends on economic growth and more revenue collection by treasury.

The Harambee Prosperity Plan has vowed to advance the economy through expediting land reform in an orderly manner.