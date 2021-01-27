Gambia Registers 36 New Cases As 40 Patients Absconded

The Gambia has registered 36 new positive cases, bringing the number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to 4,008.

This is according to the 254 national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020.

At least 19 new patients were discharged from the treatment centers, while 26 people were newly taken into quarantine.

Overall, 269 people were discharged over the period (22nd-24thJan). 3 COVID-19 patients are currently on oxygen therapy.

The country currently has 26 people in hotel quarantine,155 active cases and a crude case-fatality ratio of 3.2%.

Meanwhile, the Senior Management of the Ministry of Health says that there are confirmed positive COVID-19 cases that are currently at large and interacting with the public. "Out of the total positives confirmed between 20th January to 25th January 2021, there are 40 confirmed positive cases that have refused isolation or have absconded treatment centers."

"Similarly, the management is also aware that there are large numbers of travelers who recently arrived in The Gambia from hotspot countries that have refused to abide to official protocols and/or report to the health authorities for the mandatory test upon arrival.

The Ministry continues to treat these matters with utmost and grave concern and thus, the Ministry is hereby giving an order and ultimatum to all those concerned, that they are required to report themselves to the health authorities with immediate effect and failure of which will lead to serious consequences, including the publication of names and identifying information of all those at large.

Meanwhile, the Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported 133 new positive cases bring its total number to 25, 127. It also reported 10 deaths cases.

It registered 20,870 recoveries, 592 deaths while 3, 664 are under treatment.

In a similar development, President Macky Sall lifted the curfew and state of emergency introduced three weeks ago in Dakar and Thies as 90% of cases were from those main cities.