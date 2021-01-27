Gambia/Morocco: Gambia to Face Morocco in Africa U-20 Youth Championship Group C Icebreaker

The Gambia U-20 team will clash with Morocco in group C opener of the 2021 Africa U-20 Youth Championship on 16 February 2021 at 7.p.m.

The Young Scorpions will play against Tanzania in their second group tie on 19 February 2021 at 4.p.m before locking horns with Ghana in their third group match on 22 February 2021.

Coach Matarr Mboge and his boys must prepare themselves fit enough to stun Morocco, Tanzania and Ghana in the group phase to sail to the quarter-final of the tournament.

Meanwhile, The Gambia previously qualified for the Africa U-20 Youth Championship twice in their history in 2007 and 2011 respectively.

