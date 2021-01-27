Zimbabwe: Ex-Zanu-PF 'Terror Group' Leader's Freedom Bid Postponed

Jerry Chifamba/allAfrica
27 January 2021
263Chat (Harare)
By Shorai Murwira

High Court judge, Justice Tawanda Chitapi has postponed the bail hearing of former Zanu PF youth league leader Jim Kunaka to Thursday for further arguments after the state applied for postponement saying the record was not complete.

Kunaka was first arrested on charges of incitement to participate in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breach of Peace or bigotry and an alternative charge of incitement of gatherings of more than 50 people without permission and contravening the Public health amid coronavirus lockdown.

"Jim's matter was partly heard this morning, State filed its response to his bail appeal," his lawyer Munyaradzi Bwanya told 263Chat.

Bwanya further told 263Chat that the state applied for postponement saying the record was not complete and that they want to verify the status of his warrant of arrest.

Kunaka will be back before High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi on Thursday 28 January for continuation of bail hearing.

