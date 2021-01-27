Zimbabwe: Covid-19 a Ruthless Juggernaut - Chiwenga

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has urged the citizens to remain cautious and observe laid down protocols on curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic which he described as a brutal disease that leaves a trail of misery and fear.

Speaking at the triple burial of the late Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Moyo, Transport Minister Joel Matiza and former Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services boss Paradzai Zimondi, Chiwenga said the pandemic had reminded everyone of their mortal being.

"COVID-19 has taught us an important lesson that we are all mortals. The fight against this pandemic does not allow for us to choose who to walk with, work with or run with. It does not discriminate between the powerful and the weak, the privileged and the deprived, the haves and the have nots. It is a ruthless juggernaut that leaves a trail of despair and desperation. But we will eventually conquer it and prevail as a people," said Vice President Chiwenga

On COVID-19 vaccines, Chiwenga said the government is in the process of acquiring the lifesaving drugs.

"Government is already in the process of acquiring the necessary vaccines for this pandemic. Let us continue to observe the laid down protocols as stipulated by the World Health Organisation and our national laws. I wish to reiterate the need to always mask up, sanitize and maintain social distance. These are key imperatives in this fight against the pandemic and have no substitute." he said

The three late heroes succumbed to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic which has to date claimed 1103 lives from the 32004 recorded cases since March last year.