Zimbabwe: Zima Nominees Out

The Zimbabwe Musical Awards (Zima) nominees are out.

The list was announced by television presenter Arthur Evans today and already there was debate on social media on some of the nominees.

However, it seems the year 2020 was for youngsters like Poptain, Nutty O, Anita Jackson, Holy Ten and Jah Master among others who gave the "old dogs" in the industry a run for the limelight and talent.

In the gospel category there were no suprises as those who have been dominating for the past years came back again this year.

Bellow is the full list for the 2021 nominees:

BEST COVID 19 SONG

Baba Harare x Kapfupi - Corona

Indosakusa - COVID-19

Nutty O - Safe

The Vine - Heal Our Land

Tocky Vibes - Corona

BEST AFROPOP

Bekezela

Herman

Nox

Shasha

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Andy Muridzo

Hwabaraty

Nkwali

Tahle WeDzinza

BEST NEWCOMER

Anita Jackson

Fidel Country Boy

Herman

Holy Ten

BEST VIDEOGRAPHER

Andy Cutta

Mr Hasty

Naxo Films

Umsebenzi Ka Blaqs

BEST DANCE/HOUSE/KWAITO

DJ Naida x John Cole

Mzoe 7

Novuyo Seagirl

Tebza

BEST ZIMDANCEHALL

Freeman

Jah Master

Nutty O

Poptain

BEST HIPHOP

Asaph 2

Holy Ten

Pro Beats

R Peels

BEST RNB & SOUL

Berita

Hillyz 3

Nox

Trevor Dongo

BEST CHINYAKARE/CHIMURENGA

Fusion 5 Mangwiro

Terrence Kwenda

Whitney Mativanga

Vimbai Zimuto

BEST EZODUMO/IMBUBE

Insingizi

Nkwali

Nobuntu

Indosakusa

BEST CONTEMPORARY GOSPEL

Brian Nhira

Janet Manyowa

Tembalami

Minister Michael Mahendere

BEST TRADITIONAL GOSPEL

Kea Hove

Mambo Dhuterere

Siphosenkosi Ncube

Vusa Mangena

BEST SUNGURA

Delroy HKD

Nicholas Zachariah

Sulumani Chimbetu

Tongai Obert Moyo

BEST JAZZ

Agga Nyabinde

Joe Kabumbayi

Mahlaba

Terrence Kwenda

BEST TSHIBILIKA

Madlela Skhobokhobo

Clement Magwaza

Ndux Junior

Sotja Moyo

BEST GROUP /DUO

Breeze Music

Crisswiss & The Dot

Fusion 5 Mangwiro

Sinazo

BEST INTERNATIONAL ZIM ARTIST

Bekezela

Donel Mangena

Nox

Shasha

BEST PRODUCER

Alliviate Beats

DJ Tamuka

Nigel Nyangombe

Levels Chillspot

BEST ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Freeman and Friends - Mixtape

Jikizinto - Berita

Sounds of Victory - Janet Manyowa

Zvinodzimba Ngoni - Mambo Dhuterere

BEST VIDEO

Ammara Brown - Glow in the Dark

Asaph x Msizkay- Asipheli Moya

Hillzy x ShaSha -Goodbye

Trevor Dongo x Feli Nandi- Mufudzi Wemombe

BEST COLLABORATION

Jah Master x Anita Jackson - Unonzani

Poptain x Allanah - Fadza Mutengi

Baba Harare x Mabamura - Stumbo

Nutty O x Poptain - Kokai

BEST FEMALE

Ammara Brown

Anita Jackson

Janet Manyowa

Shasha

BEST MALE

Asaph

Jah Master

Minister Michael Mahendere

Poptain

SONG OF THE YEAR

Fadza utengi - Poptain x Allanah

Hello Mwari - Jah Master

Safe - Nutty O

Wakatemba - ExQ x Tocky Vibes