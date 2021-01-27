Zimbabwe: Zim Athletes for World Para Athletics Grand Prix

ZIMBABWE'S chef de mission for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Ignatius Vambe says they are expecting their athletes to meet in Harare on Thursday ahead of their departure for the Dubai 2021 World Para Athletics Grand Prix next month.

Zimbabwe is sending a team of 15 for the event scheduled for February 6 to 14. It is a qualifying competition for the Games in Japan.

Local athletes will be chasing qualification and Vambe said they are grateful for the opportunity after missing out on some qualifiers last year.

They had also planned to compete in this competition last year but it was postponed.

"I am very happy for the athletes because finally, they are going to compete. They have been very anxious, waiting and sometimes thinking it's going to be cancelled but the organisers have assured us it is going to take place.

"So, for both myself and athletes, I am very thrilled and grateful for the support we are getting not only from Government but also other service providers," said Vambe.

The team will be staying at at a local hotel and are expected to go through the Covid-19 testing soon after their arrival.

Vambe said they expect the athletes to start coming in on Thursday.

"They should start coming in tomorrow. What we have done because of the coronavirus, we wanted to make sure they go to an institution where we have personnel that are tested for Covid-19. In some cases you can have athletes being infected by the service provider.

"Testing of the athletes will be done on arrival," said Vambe.

Some of the athletes that made the team include seasoned wheelchair racer Margret Bangajena, blade runner Pride Mafira and Vimbai Zvinowanda.

The team is scheduled to leave for Dubai on February 5. They are hopeful they will get some meeting the qualification standards for the Games.

The Paralympic Games are expected to take place from August 24 to September 5.